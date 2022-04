NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday will lie in State in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday.

A committee planning his burial said a funeral service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday ahead of his burial set for Saturday in Mweiga, Nyeri.

Kibaki, who ruled Kenya from 2002 to 2012, died on Friday morning aged 90.

Developing story…..