DP Kithure Kindiki/FILE

Kenya

Kindiki Says Leadership Is About Performance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned politicians against engaging young people in violence and incitement that they will be dealt with according to the law of land.

Speaking in Kieni Constituency during the commissioning of the Maragima Electrification Project, the Deputy President said he is focused on service delivery and will present his scorecard when the time comes.

Kindiki said he draws inspiration from former President Mwai Kibaki, stressing that leadership is about performance, not noise nor violence.

The DP said that 1.3 million homes have so far been connected to the national grid countrywide since 2022 when President William Ruto took over revealing that a total of 15.6 million homes in the Country will be connected within the next two to three years.

He further revealed that over 750 million shillings has been allocated to support electricity connectivity for 9,500 homesteads in Nyeri County.

The Deputy President said the universal electrification programme is part of the government’s broader plan to accelerate development and improve livelihoods.

