Kenya promulgated a new Constitution on August 27, 2010, in a ceremony presided over by then President Mwai Kibaki, marking the culmination of a long-fought constitutional review process.

NATIONAL NEWS

Katiba Day: Ruto declares August 27 annual civic engagement day

In a presidential proclamation issued from State House on Monday, Ruto said Katiba Day will serve as a reminder of the sovereign will of the Kenyan people.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President William Ruto has proclaimed August 27 as Katiba Day in commemoration of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, declaring it a permanent annual observance that will remain a working day but feature civic activities across the country.

In a presidential proclamation issued from State House on Monday, Ruto said Katiba Day will serve as a reminder of the sovereign will of the Kenyan people, who on August 27, 2010, ushered in a new era of constitutionalism, devolution, citizen-centered governance, and protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

The President noted that the 15th anniversary of the Constitution’s promulgation, set for August 27, 2025, presents an opportunity to celebrate what he described as one of the most transformative and progressive constitutions in human history.

“It is befitting for the people of Kenya to commemorate this day as a reminder of our collective duty to obey, preserve, protect, and implement the Constitution,” Ruto stated in the proclamation.

Under the proclamation, all arms of government, state institutions, schools, and counties will be required to organize and participate in civic activities on Katiba Day to foster constitutional awareness and civic engagement.

The Head of State emphasized that the day will not be a public holiday but will instead be observed nationwide and in Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad through dialogue and educational initiatives focused on governance, rule of law, and constitutionalism.

Katiba Day will henceforth be marked every August 27.

