Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Magoha stated that the students have been placed in 9,200 public schools. /FILE

Kenya

100pc transition as all 2021 KCPE candidates placed in Secondary Schools- Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says all the 1.2 million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who sat for the examinations last year have been placed in secondary schools.

Speaking while presiding over the Form One selection for the 2021 KCPE candidates¸ Magoha stated that the students have been placed in 9,200 public schools.

He pointed out that the selection process strictly adhered to merit, choice and equity in placement

More to follow ……..

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Drama as villagers, drunkards assault officers arresting chang’aa brewer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- There was drama at a village in Trans-Nzoia county, after police officers who attempted to arrest a local chang’aa brewer...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Govt will not backtrack on tea reforms, Munya assures

MERU, Kenya, Apr 11 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the government will continue pushing for key reforms in the national tea sector...

39 mins ago

Kenya

Kidero cleared to vie for the Homa Bay Governor’s seat as an independent candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has officially been cleared to run for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate...

3 days ago

County News

Four Kenya Power employees charged with vandalism

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Four Kenya Power employees were on Friday charged in a Thika court with vandalizing two transformers valued at Sh1.9...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kiambu Speaker Ndichu shelves Senatorial ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu who had expressed interest in the Kiambu Senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gubernatorial aspirant Ngatia to seek 7-year-tax waivers for SMEs startups if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Richard Ngatia on Friday said that if elected he will engage the Kenya Revenue Authority to...

3 days ago

Kenya

CS Mucheru gazettes committee to guide election debates across local media stations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A technical working group has been gazetted that will govern election debates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative...

3 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto unveils “Hatupangwingwi” Video Remix after NCIC bans the phrase.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-  Deputy President William Ruto has released a music video of the “Hatupangwingwi” Remix hours after the National Cohesion and Integration...

3 days ago