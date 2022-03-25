Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
February 15, 2022 | UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Antony Mwaura speaks to the press at Simba Lodge in Naivasha/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to conduct primaries on April 14 simultaneously for all elective seats

UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura on Friday said the exercise will run simultaneously for five elective seats — Governor, Senator, Member of the National Assembly, Woman Representative and Member of the County Assembly.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has set out to conduct primaries across the country on April 14 to pick flagbearers for various elective seats from its pool of more than 5,000 aspirants.

UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura on Friday said the exercise will run simultaneously for five elective seats — Governor, Senator, Member of the National Assembly, Woman Representative and Member of the County Assembly.

“UDA appreciates all the aspirants who have expressed their confidence in the party through their application to vie under UDA party and continuous engagement in the party activities,” he said.

Mwaura ruled out direct nominations in elective seats that have attracted more than one eligible candidate.

“We will not issue direct tickets to any candidates. In places where we have more than one aspirant we will conduct nominations,” Mwaura said.

In cases where political contenders reach a consensus as in the case of Kakamega Gubernatorial contest, the party will not conduct nominations.

Former Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale shelved his gubernatorial bid in support of Cleophas Malala.

Khalwale will vie for the Kakamega Senate seat after talks that were led by Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are encouraging consensus and negotiation in the cases where aspirants agree. The party reiterates its commitment to render free, fair and verifiable party primaries,” Mwaura noted.

The party further assured that there will be no zoning of electoral areas within the larger Kenya Kwanza Alliance as all affiliate parties will be allowed to field candidates where they so wish.

UDA has already settled on Deputy President William Ruto as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election after interviewing him alongside two other aspirants.

Ruto bagged the ticket after meeting the threshold outline by the party with the other two aspirants, who conceded, being disqualified for failing to meet the set rules.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wamunyinyi, Simiyu to lead DAP through proxies pending formal exit from FORD – Kenya

Tongaren MP mentioned that changes will be instituted in a few days with the deadline of submission of party lists expected on March 26.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Tunai joins UDA, backs Ntutu’s gubernatorial bid as he goes for Senate seat

Tunai who is eying the Narok Senate seat after serving two terms as Governor, declared his support for former Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM makes U-turn on opinion polls, reverts to primaries to pick candidates

The announcement marked a deviation from an earlier position held by the party that indicated candidates would be handed direct tickets based on their...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua: both sides have looters but I am safe with Raila

Karua who spoke during a press conference on Wednesday when she announced that she will back the Azimio Movement candidate, ODM leader Raila Odinga,...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM promises action after embarrassing assault incident targeting ‘unfriendly’ journalists

It is alleged that two journalists were attacked due to a story they reported on the party’s nomination that did not augur well with...

20 hours ago

Kenya

MCK condemns attack on journalists during ODM function

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is calling for the arrest of those involved in the attack on journalists...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

He’ll continue to give tirelessly to the church: Rachel Ruto defends the DP’s fundraising activities

Rachel, a fierce mobilizer of her husband's campaigns through her nationwide women group networks, said nothing will stope Ruto from giving generously to those...

1 day ago

Kenya

Govt to train 200,000 boda boda riders on first aid, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with the St. John association to train at...

1 day ago