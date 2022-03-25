UDA to conduct primaries on April 14 simultaneously for all elective seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has set out to conduct primaries across the country on April 14 to pick flagbearers for various elective seats from its pool of more than 5,000 aspirants.

UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura on Friday said the exercise will run simultaneously for five elective seats — Governor, Senator, Member of the National Assembly, Woman Representative and Member of the County Assembly.

“UDA appreciates all the aspirants who have expressed their confidence in the party through their application to vie under UDA party and continuous engagement in the party activities,” he said.

Mwaura ruled out direct nominations in elective seats that have attracted more than one eligible candidate.

“We will not issue direct tickets to any candidates. In places where we have more than one aspirant we will conduct nominations,” Mwaura said.

In cases where political contenders reach a consensus as in the case of Kakamega Gubernatorial contest, the party will not conduct nominations.

Former Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale shelved his gubernatorial bid in support of Cleophas Malala.

Khalwale will vie for the Kakamega Senate seat after talks that were led by Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

“We are encouraging consensus and negotiation in the cases where aspirants agree. The party reiterates its commitment to render free, fair and verifiable party primaries,” Mwaura noted.

The party further assured that there will be no zoning of electoral areas within the larger Kenya Kwanza Alliance as all affiliate parties will be allowed to field candidates where they so wish.

UDA has already settled on Deputy President William Ruto as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election after interviewing him alongside two other aspirants.

Ruto bagged the ticket after meeting the threshold outline by the party with the other two aspirants, who conceded, being disqualified for failing to meet the set rules.