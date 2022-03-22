Connect with us

Kenya

NTSA probing Driving Licenses Syndicate following expose

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says investigations are underway following an expose that revealed a flawed process of issuing driving licenses at the organization.

The Authority’s Head of Motor Vehicle Inspection Gerald Wangai stated that NTSA’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) department is probing the claims.

He affirmed that stern action will be taken against anyone be found culpable in the incident that has elicited public concern.

“The authority has received that information and we have a department headed by the DCI at the NTSA and we will take steer action on anyone found culpable even if it means dismissal. Even the driving schools found to be culpable will be dealt with sternly,” he stated.

In an investigative report done by BBC Africa a syndicate that saw illegitimate drivers acquire licenses without training was exposed.

Posing as prospective clients, two undercover journalists walked into two prominent driving schools, one in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and one in Eastleigh in search of a permit.

While they were met with officials who initially insisted that they take a three-week driving course and a subsequent test, they were offered ‘help’ when they insisted that they needed the licenses urgently.

Despite making it clear that he had not driven before, the at the driving school in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate claimed that he would enable him to get a license at a fee of Sh14,000.

Silas, an official at the CBD institution, also agreed to the same deal – ignoring the allowed procedure since the client needed the document urgently.

