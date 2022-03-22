Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
In the video, the lady was captured screaming for help with the door of a speeding probox open. /COURTESY

Kenya

Man recorded driving off with screaming woman fined Sh 70,000

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22- The man who was filmed driving off with a screaming woman has been fined Sh 70, 000 and his driving license suspended. 

The National Police Service (NPS) said on Monday that the suspect, James Maina Kibe pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving following the incident which was recorded along Thika road. 

The NPS urged motorists to always exercise caution and adhere to road safety rules while driving for their own and other road users’ safety. 

“We wish to caution motorists against reckless behavior which exposes passengers and other road users to grave risk,” they said.

Police were forced to issue a statement following concern from members of the public over the incident, clarifying that the lady in question had disagreed with her boyfriend over spending the night together. 

In the video, the lady was captured screaming for help with the door of a speeding Probox open.

It is reported that the lady was picked at Kenyatta University and was being taken to Thika when the video was recorded, in what many interpreted as kidnapping.

However, police stated that the incident involved a couple (boyfriend and girlfriend) who had a disagreement after a social outing within the city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The lady wanted to alight and go home, whilst the boyfriend insisted on spending the evening together. During the scuffle a member of the public took the clip which was circulated online,” the statement reads.

The police further reported that the couple reported to the police purposely to withdraw the matter from police action. 

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Omamo, Xue hold talks on regional peace and climate change

Talks between the two were anchored on regional peace and climate change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

15 hours ago

County News

Ijara MP urges speedy probe after armed individuals killed a man, torched his house

Armed individuals killed the victim in Garissa Town and set his house ablaze as his family watched helplessly.

16 hours ago

business

Yatani to deliver 2022/2023 budget statement two months earlier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is set to read the 2022/2023 budget statement on April 7, two months...

20 hours ago

World

Kenya ranked as 27th unhappiest nation globally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Kenya has been ranked as the 27th unhappiest nation in the world. This is according to the World Happiness...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy board targets shops stocking medicated creams disguised as cosmetics

PPB's head of good distribution practices Julius Kaluai said that the intensive crackdown began on Friday, March 18, and is set to continue over...

1 day ago

County News

John Mwangi: Nakuru’s ‘Mr Do Good’ who prefers to keep off politics

John Mwangi’s advice to those who want to assist the poor: “please treat them with dignity, and never give them false hopes."

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Garissa leaders point an accusing finger at Korane amid targeted attacks on campaigns

The allegations came days after youths disrupted a function during the launch of Bodhai Sub County and another case where goons attacked citizens in...

1 day ago

crime

IPOA opens investigations into shooting of 2 suspected gangsters in Pangani, Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 19- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched Investigations into an alleged shooting of two suspected criminals in Nairobi’s Pangani...

3 days ago