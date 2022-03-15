x
March 15, 2022 | UDA Party Leader William Ruto displays a signed oath of affirmation after accepting nomination to run as President on the party's ticket in the August 9 General Election/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is bottom-up, not bottom vs up: Ruto to detractors

Speaking at the party’s NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to liberate Kenya.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday clarified that his economic model bottom-up is anchored on empowering those at the bottom of the pyramid to realize economic prosperity and not a rallying call for a class war pitting the poor against the privileged.

Speaking at the party’s NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to liberate Kenya.

“We want Kenyans to have the opportunity to hustle from the bottom – it is not bottom versus up, it is bottom up!” Ruto said.

DP Ruto said the last four years when he was sidelined in the government gave him the opportunity to reflect on the plight of ordinary Kenyans.

He told delegates he examined challenges facing the nation after President Uhuru Kenyatta informed him that he needed space to finalize on his legacy as the fourth President.

“I have learnt that our flash, comfortable and secure offices are accessible to people who need them the most,” he said.

Ruto noted that Hustler Nation is a young nation, saying the voice of Kenya’s young people will form an essential pillar of his government.

“Today, I know, without doubt, the time has come for me to represent the Hustler Nation and to secure its place at the decision-making table,” DP Ruto said.

Ruto criticized his competitors casting doubt on their motives, while urging Kenyans to make the best choice come August 9.

He claimed that his rivals are keen to revive the BBI, a constitutional review process annulled by the court twice, with an aim of expanding government to facilitate sharing positions of power.

“On the ballot, there will be two groups; one which believes that the way to the future of our country is through changing the constitution. On our side, we believe that the way to the future of our nation is by changing the economy,” said Ruto.
 

