House help linked to child pornography syndicate jailed for life 

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 3 — A Mombasa court has handed a life sentence to a house help who filmed her employer’s child who she defiled before sharing the video on the internet.
Court documents indicate that the lady identified as Edda Wakesho “intentionally and unlawfully caused the private parts of a child aged 4 years to penetrate her private parts.”
The incident is reported to have occurred between June and October 2021 at Kiembeni area in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County.
The 21-year old lady is linked to a child pornography syndicate that entices rogue house helps to abuse children and share videos of them doing so online.
She had argued in court that she had innocently accepted a request on Facebook from an individual who had introduced her to a page where people share nude photos and videos, for financial gain.
She pleaded guilty to the accusations and was handed the life sentence and another 10 years for child pornography.
She will spend her time in Shimo la Tewa Prison.