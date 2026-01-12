Six Iranias Plead Guilty in Sh8.2bn Methamphetamine Trafficking Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Six Iranian nationals have pleaded guilty at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa to charges linked to the trafficking of methamphetamine valued at approximately Sh8.2 billion, following a major maritime drug interdiction off the Kenyan coast.

The six are accused of trafficking 1,036.044 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in October 2025 during a coordinated multi-agency operation in the Indian Ocean.

Security agencies intercepted a stateless dhow after intelligence-led surveillance, leading to their arrest onboard the vessel.

Those who pleaded guilty are Nia Jasem Darzadeh, Jadgal Nadeem Abdulgani, Baloch Hassan, Baloch Imran Mustafa, Baksh Rahim Goharam, and Daryayi Imtiyaz, also known as Pamin.

The guilty pleas were entered after the conclusion of a Miscellaneous Application in which investigators sought custodial orders.

The court directed that the accused be remanded at Shimo La Tewa GK Prison pending the reading of facts, scheduled for January 30, 2026.

Authorities said the case highlights Kenya’s continued resolve to disrupt transnational narcotics syndicates operating through the Indian Ocean corridor and to protect the country from the devastating impact of illicit drugs.