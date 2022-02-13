Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) looks towards Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (R) during a joint press availability along with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) following their meeting in Honolulu

World

Ukraine crisis overshadows Blinken bridgebuilding trip to Asia

Published

Honolulu (AFP), Feb 13 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts declared their unity on confronting security threats in the Asia-Pacific Saturday, even as Washington was intensely occupied by the possibility of war in Eastern Europe.

Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa met in Honolulu for a day of talks focused on North Korea’s nuclear threat as well as the China challenge.

Washington organized the meeting as the third stop of a pan-Pacific round of diplomacy meant to reassert the on-off US “pivot” to Asia in politics and security.

Blinken first attended a meeting of the Quad in Melbourne, the alliance of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States aimed at blunting Beijing’s expansive military policy in the Asia-Pacific.

The top US envoy then traveled to Fiji for a virtual meeting of representatives of 17 Pacific Island nations who are also experiencing China’s economic, political and military ambitions.

Antony Blinken, Chung Eui-yong, and Hayashi Yoshimasa met in Honolulu for a day of talks focused on North Korea’s nuclear threat as well as the China challenge © POOL/AFP / KEVIN LAMARQUE

US officials said the trip was to assure countries across the region that Washington is still deeply attentive to their issues.

During the weeklong trip, the White House released its strategy for what it has rebranded the “Indo Pacific region,” an 18-page document that stresses the centrality of the region in US policy.

“That strategy reflects the fundamental truth that more than any other part of the world, what happens in this region is going to shape the lives of Americans and people around the world,” Blinken said in Honolulu Saturday to close out the week.

– Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At every stop, however, the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine had nearly all of Washington’s attention, and drew concerns from its counterparts.

Blinken spent much of his travel time liaising with allies and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the crisis.

And at each press conference, meant to showcase the US’ dedication to Asia-Pacific affairs, attention instead fixed on Blinken’s statement that Russia could attack Ukraine within days.

– Rise of the Quad –

Yet Blinken’s message was well-received.

In Melbourne, four Quad countries sought to deepen their alliance, expanding it from the original Malabar naval exercises and Covid vaccine distribution to other areas including climate change, cyber security, infrastructure and disaster relief.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) takes part in a joint press availability with Fiji’s acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum © POOL/AFP / KEVIN LAMARQUE

They also underscored in repeated statements that they were ready to work with ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, right in the center of the Chinese advance.

In Fiji, Blinken said the US was ready to spend more money to support the Pacific Islands, and announced the restoration of a US Embassy in the Solomon Islands, where China is now embroiled in politics and local security.

The US closed its embassy in the Solomons in 1993, and reopening it would serve as a statement that America will pay more attention to the often overlooked region.

The Pacific islands stop, said Jonathan Pryke of Australia’s Lowy Institute, is “a reflection that the US just doesn’t have a significant presence in the Pacific.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The US is clearly anxious about China’s growing presence in the region,” he said, calling Blinken’s visit “pretty significant.”

The possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine also filtered into the tripartite talks in Honolulu.

The war would cause economic disruptions that could reach Asia. Japan has already been asked to allow some of its LNG supplies to be diverted to Europe in the case that Russian natural gas to Europe is cut off.

But Japan and North Korea want Washington to put more effort into bringing North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to the table, after his seven recent test launches of ballistic missiles.

Blinken said Kim was in “a phase of provocation.”

“I want to underscore we have no hostile intent for the DPRK. We remain open to dialogue without preconditions,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring ‘severe costs’

Washington (AFP), Feb 11 – Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with...

6 hours ago

World

US, Russia diplomats to talk as tensions over Ukraine rise

Washington (AFP), Feb 1 – Washington’s and Moscow’s top diplomats will hold fresh talks Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis as Western officials say Russia...

February 1, 2022

World

Russia, US clash at UN over Ukraine crisis as oligarchs threatened

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Jan 30 – Russia and the United States clashed over Ukraine at the UN Security Council Monday, as London...

February 1, 2022

World

Ukraine calls on West to be ‘firm’ in Russia talks

Kyiv (AFP), Jan 28 – Kyiv on Saturday urged the West to remain “vigilant and firm” in its talks with Russia, as US President...

January 30, 2022

World

US radio sets out to break Russian ‘propaganda wall’

Prague, Jan 29 – With Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is trying to break through a “wall of...

January 29, 2022

World

Ukraine leader orders probe after conscript shoots five dead

Kyiv (AFP), Jan 27 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered police to investigate a mass shooting carried out by a member of...

January 27, 2022

World

US, Russia hold high-stakes talks on Ukraine war fears

Geneva (AFP), Jan 9 – The United States and Russia open talks Sunday in Geneva on soaring tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow seeking a...

January 9, 2022

World

Dutch prosecutors say MH17 suspects ‘served military interests’

The Hague (AFP), Dec 20 – Dutch prosecutors said Monday that four suspects accused of downing a Malaysia Airlines flight with a surface-to-air missile...

December 20, 2021