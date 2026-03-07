Armed robots take to the battlefield in Ukraine war

KIEV, Mar 7 – Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the war in Ukraine has developed into a high-tech conflict.

Swarms of spy and killer drones have set the skies of Ukraine abuzz, and uncrewed boats have crippled the Russian navy in the Black Sea.Now, Ukraine has embarked on a massive programme to deploy armed robots on the ground.

Uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), or ground robot systems as they are known in Ukrainian military parlance, have already proven their worth.

There have been reports of UGVs successfully repelling Russian attacks and even taking enemy soldiers prisoner.

Ukrainian and Russian killer robots are even said to have clashed without humans being present at the site of the battle.

“Robot wars are already happening,” says Oleksandr Afanasiev from the Ukrainian army’s K2 brigade. He commands its UGV battalion – the world’s first, he says.

One way in which the brigade has been using these robots is by mounting Kalashnikov machine guns on top.

“They open fire on a battlefield where an infantryman would be afraid to turn up. But a UGV is happy to risk its existence,” Maj Afanasiev says.

His battalion has also been using explosive-laden, battery-powered kamikaze UGVs to blow up enemy positions and hideouts.

Unlike aerial drones that buzz overhead, they make no sound to warn the enemy of an impending strike.

The deputy commander of the 33rd Detached Mechanised Brigade’s tank battalion, who goes by the callsign Afghan, claims that one Ukrainian UGV armed with a machine gun ambushed a Russian personnel carrier, while a robot defended a Ukrainian position for weeks.

Afghan admits there are limits to the killer robots’ autonomy on the battlefield, and says many of them are self-imposed, because of ethics and international humanitarian law.

“Modern UGVs are part-autonomous. They can move on their own, they can observe and detect the enemy. But still, the decision to open fire is made by a human, their operator,” Afghan says.

“Robots can misidentify the wrong person or attack a civilian. That’s why the final decision must be made by an operator.”

Which means that in most cases on the battlefield armed UGVs are remote-controlled by operators over the internet from a safe distance.

Ukraine’s lethal UGVs can be armed with grenade launchers as well as machine guns, and can also be deployed to plant landmines or barbed wire.

But the vast majority of its uncrewed vehicles are still used for their original purpose of delivering supplies and evacuating the wounded.

The role of armed UGVs will soon grow exponentially, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief and now ambassador to the UK.