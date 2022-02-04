Connect with us

Jubilee Party Consultative meeting held at State House recommended President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay on as Party leader, lead talks with like-minded parties. /CFM

Kenya

Jubilee wants President Kenyatta to stay on as party leader

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – A resolution to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain as the Jubilee Party leader was adopted on Friday during a Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House.

In the resolutions, President Kenyatta was also lead the talks with like minded parties as they seek to work together towards a common goal.

The party further resolved to  enter into a period of aggressive recruitment and political activities including rebranding, coalition-building, nominations in preparation for the August general elections.

More to follow……

Comments
