Jubilee wants President Kenyatta to stay on as party leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – A resolution to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain as the Jubilee Party leader was adopted on Friday during a Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House.
In the resolutions, President Kenyatta was also lead the talks with like minded parties as they seek to work together towards a common goal.
The party further resolved to enter into a period of aggressive recruitment and political activities including rebranding, coalition-building, nominations in preparation for the August general elections.
