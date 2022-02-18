Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Pakistan opposition parties slam govt over fuel hike

Published

Pakistan Opposition parties have slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the increase in petroleum prices and demanded it reverse the decision, local media reported.

The ruling government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol in the country by Rs 12.03 per litre, taking its price to a record level of Rs 159.86 per litre.

In a video message, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab slammed the PTI-led government for increasing prices of petroleum products.

“Today Imran Khan has proved that PTI has got nothing to do with the people of Pakistan as the government has dropped an atom bomb by increasing petroleum prices despite the current wave of inflation in the country,” Wahab said.

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq also rejected the hike in petroleum prices, adding that the “government has broken its record of highest petroleum prices in the country.”

Siraj-ul-Haq further said that the government had completely surrendered to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal also lashed out at the PTI government for increasing petroleum prices.

He said, “An incompetent government has adopted a policy to eradicate the poor from a country, not poverty, while the continued rise in petrol prices has crushed the bourgeoisie and proletariat of the country.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pakistan senate body seeks inclusive CPEC authority

Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee is seeking the equal representation of all the provinces in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority and expressed concerns that...

22 mins ago

World

Rights activists protest harassment of female students in Pakistan’s Sindh

Expressing concerns over the constant harassment of female students at Sindh’s universities, rights activists have staged a protest criticising Pakistan’s provincial government for its...

2 days ago

World

Why Hazara youths are fleeing Pakistan to Australia, Europe

Fearing targeted extremism and an uncertain future in Pakistan, many Hazara youths are undertaking perilous journeys to Australia and Europe. Rafiullah Mandokhail, a Balochistan-based...

2 days ago

World

Taliban sends envoy to take charge of embassy in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct 29 – A Taliban envoy has been sent to neighbouring Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after...

October 29, 2021

Afghanistan

Pakistan’s PIA suspends Kabul flights over ‘unprofessional’ Taliban

Karachi, Pakistan, Oct 14 – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the “unprofessional attitude” of Taliban...

October 14, 2021

World

‘Father of Pakistan’s bomb’ A.Q. Khan dies at 85

Islamabad (AFP), Oct 10 – Abdul Qadeer Khan, celebrated as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme but accused of smuggling technology to Iran,...

October 10, 2021

World

20 killed as quake rattles southern Pakistan

Harnai (Pakistan) (AFP), Oct 7 – At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern...

October 7, 2021

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021