Strategic dialogue ushers in fresh momentum for China-Pakistan partnership

BEIJING, China, Aug 25 — China and Pakistan should take their all-weather strategic partnership into a new stage, with fresh momentum in modernization, regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor enters its next phase, experts said.

At the sixth China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue on Thursday, the two sides pledged to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into a “growth, livelihood, green and open corridor”, with a focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture, mining, connectivity through Gwadar Port, and infrastructure projects such as the realignment of the Karakoram Highway.

In recent years, China and Pakistan have been dedicated to building CPEC 2.0. Several memorandums of agreement were signed to expand bilateral cooperation in various aspects, and the two nations agreed to launch the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, the total bilateral trade in goods between China and Pakistan reached $23.1 billion in 2024, an increase of 11.1 percent from the previous year.

Apart from collaborations in traditional areas, both countries have been working together to strengthen regional security coordination, emphasizing strategic trust, counterterrorism, security dialogue mechanisms and connectivity initiatives.

All-weather strategic partnership

Wang Zhimin, a researcher at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies under the University of International Business and Economics, said that economic cooperation between China and Pakistan has delivered tangible benefits to the Pakistani people and injected sustained momentum into the country’s long-term development.

“Pakistan was the first country to forge an all-weather strategic partnership with China, and it remains committed to building an even closer community with a shared future in the new era. The high level of trust and cooperation between the two sides has laid a solid foundation for advancing collaboration under the CPEC,” he said.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, said that the defining feature of China-Pakistan ties is that the relationship is “dynamic” rather than “static”.

Both countries have continued to adapt their ties to new realities based on brotherhood and win-win cooperation. Built on mutual trust, respect and support for each other’s core interests, the partnership has become unique in the world, he said.

Addressing challenges

He said the CPEC created 236,000 direct jobs over the past decade, with many more generated indirectly as more than 100 small and medium-sized enterprises benefited in its first phase.

“These achievements highlight the vast potential for deeper cooperation in the new era, with both sides encouraged to invest in developing a skilled workforce and expanding STEM education to meet future demands,” Ramay said.

STEM education is a teaching approach that combines science, technology, engineering and math.

Zamir Ahmed Awan, founding chair of Global Silk Route Research Alliance and a nonresident fellow at the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, said the friendship between China and Pakistan is characterized as “higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey”.

“The China-Pakistan partnership has become a stabilizing force amid growing global polarization and security uncertainties. Built on mutual trust and equality, the relationship is reinforced by frequent high-level exchanges that reaffirm strategic commitment and inject new momentum into practical collaborations,” he said.

Awan further elaborated that such engagements enable the two sides to align their visions, address common challenges and push forward new initiatives in areas ranging from economic development and regional security to cultural exchanges.

As the world is facing mounting challenges from frequent regional confrontations and rising unilateralism, experts said China and Pakistan should step up cooperation under the framework of multilateralism, amplify the voice of the Global South, and work together to tackle common challenges while safeguarding fairness and justice.

Major opportunities

Despite global uncertainties, China-Pakistan economic cooperation continues to present major opportunities. The CPEC has the potential to serve as a growth corridor for South and Central Asia by linking markets and unlocking trade, Awan said.

“China and Pakistan also share a strong interest in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region. Closer strategic communication through joint mechanisms and regular consultations enables the two sides to coordinate on counterterrorism, border security and economic reconstruction.”

Wang said that both countries have immense potential for cooperation on multilateral platforms. Within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the two nations advocate for regional stability, counterterrorism and economic connectivity. Pakistan’s role as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East enhances SCO’s inclusivity and effectiveness.

“Their cooperation reflects a shared vision of building a more inclusive global order that prioritizes dialogue over confrontation and development over division,” he said.

Ramay emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in building a community with a shared future.

“In the new era of cooperation, China and Pakistan are placing greater emphasis on cultural exchanges and youth engagement. For many young Pakistanis, China is seen as a land of opportunity, offering access to development and innovation,” he said.

“Youth exchanges will not only help them pursue their aspirations but also cultivate future leaders who can carry the partnership forward. Such investment in youth is especially vital amid shifting global dynamics and the spread of misinformation.”

