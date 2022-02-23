Kiraitu among Key Leaders at Sagana 3 meeting in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is among key leaders from Mount Kenya region who have attended Sagana 3 meeting in what might be an indication that he might join hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta to propel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to State House.

The Meru Governor who doubles as the party leader of Devolution Empowerment Party has left many guessing his political stance in the intricate national politics.

Murungi has been giving mixed signals on whether he will join Deputy President William Ruto political fold or that of Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

His attendance to the Sagana 3 meeting organized by President Kenyatta to popularise Odinga’s bid is seen as an indication that he is headed to Azimio La Umoja.

Meru County Gubernatorial contest in August 9 polls had complicated the political equation for Murungi with the presence of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who is his political rival.

Munya has however since shelved his political ambitions for Meru Governor’s seat and since then declared that he will support the Azimio candidate in the race.

If indeed Murungi will declare his political stand and join Azimio La Umoja,his political party (DEP) might be among those set to ratify coalition with the movement.