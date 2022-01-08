Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Sudan was rocked by fresh protests after the resignation of the civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok on January 2, 2022, leaving the military fully in charge © AFP

Africa

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

Published

United Nations, United States, Jan 8 – The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said.

The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council’s 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania.

A common position of the Security Council “is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it,” a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.

The meeting will allow the UN special representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, to brief Security Council members on conditions there since prime minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned Sunday amid protests against the junta.

Hamdok had been the face of the transition to civilian rule launched after the ouster of General Omar al-Bashir, but concerns have swelled about a slide back to dictatorship.

The United States and European Union warned Sudan’s military against naming its own prime minister after Hamdok quit.

On Thursday three demonstrators were shot dead in the capital Khartoum and its suburbs, according to doctors and witnesses, as people gathered there and elsewhere in the country to protest against military rule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since the coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, the crackdown on anti-military protests has left 60 people dead and hundreds injured, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent association.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

Nairobi (AFP), Jan 7 – The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Man found dead in a Molo lodging, twilight girl on the run

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7-A retired teacher was found dead at a lodging in Molo, Nakuru county, after spending a night with an unidentified woman...

11 hours ago

Top stories

DP Ruto urges Western Kenya to stand with him in August election

BUNGOMA, Kenya Jna 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid. Ruto said he was committed...

14 hours ago

Top stories

Pomp and Colour as Raila marks 77th birthday across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7-Pomp, color, and style characterized the 77th birthday celebrations of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga across the 47 counties....

14 hours ago

Top stories

Agnes Kagure launches Governor’s bid, promises to transform Nairobi if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7- Businesswoman Agnes Kagure says all city council askaris commonly known as ‘Kanjo’ will have to undergo fresh training on customer...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Leaders inciting violence in Lamu may be barred from elections, Matiangi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says leaders found inciting communities in Lamu will be prosecuted, and has warned they could...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Final mass voter registration set for Jan 17 to Feb 6

NAIROBI, Kenya,   Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the second and final round of the Mass Voter Registration will...

16 hours ago

World

Kenyans in USA, Canada and 5 other countries to take part in August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has added seven more countries to the list of Diaspora voting in...

16 hours ago