(250819) -- KHARTOUM, Aug. 19, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Displaced people sit under tents built from logs and cloth in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan, Aug. 8, 2025. As the World Humanitarian Day is marked across countries on Tuesday, the Middle East and North Africa remain mired in some of the world's gravest crises, especially humanitarian ones. Across Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, armed conflict rages on amid hunger, diseases and collapsing water systems. The daily struggles to survive, of finding food, getting medicine or drawing water, now carry the risk of death. The pattern is consistent: Where war persists, hunger and disease follow. Humanitarian relief supplies may slow the pace, but without the political will to end the fighting, such critical aid falls drastically short. (The UN World Food Programme/Handout via Xinhua)

Africa

US sanctions RSF commanders over genocide, sexual violence in Darfur

The US has sanctioned three RSF commanders over alleged genocide, ethnic killings, and sexual violence in El Fasher, Sudan, as Washington pushes for accountability and a humanitarian truce.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The United States Department of State has sanctioned three senior commanders of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over their alleged role in genocide, ethnic killings, torture, starvation, and widespread sexual violence in El Fasher.

In a statement issued Friday, Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos said the measures also include restrictions on a fourth commander implicated in gross human rights violations during the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“These crimes have shattered families, displaced entire communities, and deepened the suffering of the Sudanese people,” Boulos said.

He emphasized that the new sanctions build on previous US actions targeting individuals and networks accused of fueling violence and instability in the country.

“The United States will not tolerate such atrocities and other grave violations under any circumstances,” the statement added.

Washington urged all warring parties to immediately accept a humanitarian truce without preconditions, backed by a UN-established mechanism to allow life-saving aid to reach civilians and open space for dialogue.

“As we work with partners toward a just and durable peace, we remain committed to accountability for those responsible and to supporting a credible transition to a civilian-led government,” Boulos said.

“The people of Sudan deserve security, dignity, and a future free from fear—and we stand with them in pursuing the lasting peace they deserve.”

Earlier sanctions

The announcement follows earlier sanctions imposed on December 9 targeting eight individuals and entities accused of supporting the RSF through a transnational recruitment network involving Colombian fighters.

According to the State Department, the network recruited former Colombian military personnel to fight alongside RSF forces and provided combat training, including to minors.

“These sanctions disrupt an important source of external support to the RSF, degrading its ability to use skilled Colombian fighters to prosecute violence against civilians,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

‘Absolutely false’: Ruto denies arming Sudan’s RSF

The measures were implemented in coordination with the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control under Executive Order 14098, freezing assets under US jurisdiction and prohibiting American individuals and companies from conducting transactions with those designated.

Since fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, Sudan has descended into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and widespread reports of atrocities.

RSF forces and allied militias have been accused of systematically targeting civilians, including ethnically motivated killings, torture, and sexual violence.

The paramilitary group reportedly captured El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, 2025, after an 18-month siege.

Reports following the capture alleged mass killings, ethnically targeted torture, and widespread sexual violence, further intensifying international calls for accountability and an end to the conflict.

