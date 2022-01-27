Connect with us

Juma was hacked to death moments after taking dinner with his family at their home in Mumias in an incident linked to a land dispute with some members of his family/FILE/GOAL.com

Ruto, Raila mourn acclaimed national soccer team fan Isaac Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Condolence messages continue to pour in to the family of the late renowned football fan Isaac Juma following his gruesome murder on Wednesday night.

Juma was hacked to death moments after taking dinner with his family at their home in Mumias in an incident linked to a land dispute with some members of his family.

Detectives have since arrested a suspect identified as Milton Namatsi in connection to the murder. He was set to be arraigned in court on Friday to face murder charges.

In his message of comfort to the family, Deputy President William Ruto eulogized Juma as a “friendly, ever jovial and passionate soccer supporter” who will eternally be missed.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Juma as a “legend who was a source of joy and pride” in the sporting arena.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogized Juma as an energetic football fan who always sparked positive energy in football circles.

Juma, spent most of his life earning a living as a newspaper vendor in Nakuru was a popular figure in football circles, and was always visible during national team and AFC Leopards matches. He was also a visible figure in many other sporting fiestas like the annual Safari Sevens.

He however retreated to his Mumias home a few years back and was occasionally seen at the Bukhungu Stadium, where he cheered on Kakamega Homeboyz.

Football fans and Kenyans of all walks of life also took to social media to express their shock and sympathy with Juma’s family.

