Suspect behind murder of football fan Isaac Juma arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27 – Police have arrested the suspect behind the murder of football fan Isaac Juma who was hacked to death in Mumias.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his house after preliminary investigations linked him to Juma’s death.

The report stated that “the 58-year-old and his family had just taken their evening meal at their home in Ebuyenjere village in Mumias, when his killers struck according to the agency.”

Earlier in the night, children who were taking their supper outside the house had reported seeing silhouettes of human beings lurking against the fence.

“They went back to the house and reported to their parents who took the matter lightly. Moments later, they heard a commotion in the sheep pen and immediately afterwards the sheep began bleating, prompting Juma and his 17-year-old son to dash outside,” the DCI stated.

“But before they could establish what was happening, a group of men armed with machetes attacked them, hacking Juma to death. His teenage son however managed to cheat death narrowly, by escaping to the farm,” they added.

The DCI said that they suspect that Onyango’s death may be related to land issues pointing out that they had launched a manhunt for other suspects.

“Isaac Juma who was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru before retiring in his farm in Mumias, was an ardent football fan who religiously supported the country’s national team Harambee Stars and the AFC Leopards,” the agency said.

The agency stated that the suspect is currently in custody pending arraignment on Friday.