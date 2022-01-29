MFA terms ‘bombardment’ of terror alerts as disappointing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has termed recently published notices on an imminent threat in Kenya by various embassies as disappointing and distressful.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau said on Friday Kenya was ready and capable to relay messages concerning any imminent threat to the country directly to its citizens even as he expressed concern over the misrepresentation of the situation by a section of the media.

“The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs expresses its disappointment and distress at the bombardment of messages that have been directed at Kenya and Kenyans by certain western governments around this issue of alleged planned terror attacks,” Amb Kamau said in a statement released by his office.

“As everyone knows Government Of Kenya is perfectly capable of communicating to its own citizens itself directly, and is capable of extending the necessary protection to secure to its population,” he added.

Amb Kamau said the government will continue to cooperate with its allies through their embassies and the United Nations to keep the country safe and secure.

He defended existing communication channels between the government and its bilateral partners as robust.

“These channels of communication, which remain open and available, have proven effective and efficient in keeping the country safe and secure,” the Principal Secretary stated.

Amb Kamau also cautioned against the tendency to take advisories by foreign embassies out of context and misrepresent them in an apparent reference to a statement issued by the United States Embassy in Nairobi on Friday which made no direct mention of terrorism.

“The media in turn is urged not to miss represent announcements by resident embassies in Kenya, as has been the case in the last 24 hours, with regard to some important Embassy that is a friend of Kenya, who have had their old advisories misrepresented as speaking to terror and imminent threats,” he said.

He urged Kenyans “to take in these social media driven advisories with a jaundiced eye” even as he called for vigilance “knowing that the enemy is always looking for an opportunity to bring harm and distress to our people.”

Amb Kamua reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continue its cooperation with global partners in efforts to degrade terrorism and ensure security and stability.

“Kenya has always and will continue to cooperate in a respectable, professional and mature manner with all its global partners in the global fight against terror and most importantly in keeping Kenyans safe and secure,” he said.

The US Embassy in Nairobi joined three other foreign missions in urging its nationals to exercise caution citing “potential for increased crime and acts of violent extremism in Kenya this time of the year.”

The French Embassy issued the first alert warning of an imminent terror threat which it described as a “real risk”, warning its nationals and Kenyans at large to exercise caution.

“There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” read a notice published by the country’s Foreign Office on Thursday.

The French Embassy in Nairobi emphasized on the need for people in areas presumed as targets to be on high alert.

“Therefore, people in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” it added.

The Dutch Embassy later issued a brief advisory terming the threat reported by the French as credible.

“As usual, the information is not specific: the time and place of the attack are unknown. For the next few days, try to avoid places where many ‘westerners’ usually gather and be vigilant. As soon as more information is available, I will of course inform you as soon as possible,” said Maarten Brouwer, French Ambassador to Kenya.

The German Embassy also urged caution.