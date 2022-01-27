Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
American billionaire Bill Gates is the co-founder of TerraPower

World

Japan to help with Bill Gates’ next-gen nuclear power project

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Jan 27 – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Thursday it will work with Japan’s atomic energy agency to provide technical assistance to a US start-up run by Bill Gates that is building a next-generation nuclear reactor in Wyoming.

American billionaire Gates is the founder and chair of TerraPower, which plans to build its plant in the US state by 2028 using a new technology called Natrium, touted as a “carbon-free, reliable energy solution”.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate said it had agreed to cooperate with TerraPower on the sodium-cooled fast reactor project along with the government agency.

“As part of this cutting-edge nuclear project, MHI will join discussions to explore the opportunities to provide technical support and participate in the development of the next-generation sodium fast reactor in the US,” it said.

“MHI will also bring back expertise and knowledge obtained through this partnership to contribute to the advancement of nuclear innovation in Japan,” the company added, calling nuclear power “an essential part of the energy mix for reaching net-zero carbon emission”.

US President Joe Biden aims to halve the United States’ 2005 greenhouse gas emission levels by the end of this decade, and Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

But nuclear power remains controversial in Japan after the devastating meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was triggered by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

All of the country’s nuclear power stations were taken offline after the disaster, with only a handful restarted since.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TerraPower’s Natrium project in Wyoming has an estimated cost of $4 billion and is half-financed by the US Department of Energy.

The World Nuclear Association says fast neutron reactors like TerraPower’s “offer the prospect of vastly more efficient use of uranium resources” and can help reduce the production of long-lived nuclear waste.

The Japanese government has previously been involved in research efforts for the technology, notably by building two experimental fast neutron reactors from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Former Microsoft boss Gates has been president of TerraPower since it was founded in 2006. The company’s headquarters are in the US state of Washington.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Special Report

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

Seoul, Korea,  Jan 26 – From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years,...

1 day ago

World

Japan orders probe of Vietnamese intern abuse case

Tokyo, Japan,  Jan 25 – Japan’s justice minister on Tuesday ordered the immigration agency to investigate violent workplace abuse allegedly suffered by a Vietnamese...

2 days ago

World

North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

Seoul (AFP), Jan 25 – North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, its fifth weapons test this year as Pyongyang flexes...

2 days ago

World

Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – A draft executive order written by Donald Trump’s White House in the weeks after his defeat in the 2020...

5 days ago

Biden Administration

Biden tries to save voting rights bill in evening talks

Washington, United States, Jan 14 – President Joe Biden negotiated into the evening Thursday with two holdout senators from his own party to try...

January 14, 2022

World

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Tokyo, Japan, Jan 6 – Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a “landmark” treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to...

January 6, 2022

World

Biden to offer ‘diplomatic path’ to Putin in new Ukraine crisis call

Washington (AFP), Dec 29 – President Joe Biden will offer his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a diplomatic path forward on the Ukraine crisis in...

December 30, 2021

World

US names envoy to step up fight for Afghan women’s rights

Washington (AFP), Dec 29 – The United States on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, stepping up efforts on...

December 29, 2021