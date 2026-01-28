Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

China Daily

CHINA DAILY

Chinese tourist numbers to Japan plunge as airlines cancel flights and safety fears grow

Chinese travel to Japan has slumped after airlines canceled nearly half of flights amid diplomatic tensions, security warnings, earthquakes and disease fears.

Published

BEIJING, China, Jan 28 — Chinese tourist numbers to Japan have plummeted amid diplomatic frictions, security warnings, large-scale flight cancellations, and growing concerns over natural disasters and disease outbreaks, experts said on Tuesday.

Chinese carriers have canceled nearly half of all flights from the Chinese mainland to Japan this month. The downturn began in November, when remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi involving Taiwan triggered public backlash, according to Yang Jinsong, a researcher at the China Tourism Academy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yang said the drop in traveler demand is the result of multiple overlapping factors. “In addition to fluctuations in bilateral relations that have fueled public sentiment, travelers are increasingly wary of Japan’s public security situation, recent earthquake activity, as well as disease outbreaks,” Yang said.

On Monday, three major carriers — Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines — announced that passengers who purchased tickets before noon that day for Japan-bound flights scheduled between March 29 and Oct 24, 2026, would be eligible for free refunds or changes.

Since Nov 15, 2025, Chinese carriers have canceled a large number of flights to Japan. Data from aviation platform Flight Manager shows that in January 2026, the cancellation rate for flights from the Chinese mainland to Japan reached 47.2 percent, up 7.8 percentage points from the previous month. As of Monday, flights on 49 routes scheduled for February had been canceled.

According to immigration statistics released by the Japanese government on Jan 15, about 348,700 Chinese nationals, excluding those from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, traveled to Japan in December 2025, down about 40 percent from the previous year and about 35 percent from November 2025.

Travel advisory

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday issued a travel advisory warning that public security in Japan has deteriorated in recent months, highlighting a rise in criminal cases targeting Chinese citizens. Earthquakes in several regions have caused injuries, and the Japanese government has warned of possible follow-up seismic activity, it said.

“Chinese citizens in Japan are facing serious safety threats,” the ministry said in the statement, advising travelers to avoid visiting Japan and those already there to closely monitor security conditions as well as earthquake and disaster alerts.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Tuesday that a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak, the country’s 18th outbreak this season, was confirmed at a poultry farm in Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. More than 100,000 quail were being raised at the farm.

On social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, users have been debating whether Japan remains a viable holiday destination. One user, nicknamed Xiaoyu, posted on Tuesday asking for advice on whether to proceed with a planned Spring Festival hiking trip along the Kumano Kodo trail.

“I am preparing a ‘Plan B’ amid fears of flight cancellations and other uncontrollable risks,” the user said.

While some commenters said they were increasingly worried, others said their trips in December were largely unaffected.

Yang said Chinese travelers may consider alternative destinations for the holiday period, as uncertainty surrounding flights and safety conditions continues to influence travel decisions.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

JICA trains senior Kenyan police officers on evidence-based road safety strategies

Senior Kenyan police officers complete a JICA training programme in Tokyo to enhance road safety policies and accident prevention under the Safe-System Approach.

36 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi calls on Finland to uphold UN-led world order during Beijing talks

President Xi Jinping urges Finland to uphold the UN-based global order as China and Finland sign new cooperation deals during PM Orpo’s visit to...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s Wenchang Spaceport enters high-frequency launch era as commercial space booms

China’s Wenchang spaceport is entering a high-frequency launch era as commercial space, satellite manufacturing and aerospace tourism surge in Hainan.

21 hours ago

EDUCATION

Teacher killed in Garissa al-Shabaab raid employed in January 2025

Stephen Vundi Musili, a teacher at Hulugho Primary School in Hulugho Sub-County, was brutally attacked and killed at dawn on Monday, January 26.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China seeks deeper partnership with Islamic world, backs fairer global order

China says it is ready to work with Islamic countries to defend developing nations’ interests and oppose a return to “law of the jungle”...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-Vietnam alignment, socialist cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges stronger China-Vietnam solidarity and cooperation in phone call with CPV chief To Lam after party congress.

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Year of the Horse drives early consumer spending across China

China’s 2026 Spring Festival sees early consumer spending surge, with domestic travel, cultural tourism, and services boosting economic momentum and growth.

2 days ago

Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms...

2 days ago