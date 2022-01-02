Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Dr. Richard Leakey is dead

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – DR. Richard Leakey, the former Head of Public Service is dead. He was aged 78.

Leakey’s death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta who mourned him as a distinguished servant.

“I have this afternoon, Sunday 2nd January 2022, received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya’s former Head of Public Service,” President Kenyatta said in a dispatch from State House.

Dr Leakey, a globally renown Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, has over the years served our country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.

Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya’s vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions among them the conservation organization WildlifeDirect.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning,” the president said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyans optimistic of a better 2022 amid COVID restrictions and August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2022 with hope and anxiety, with many remaining optimistic for a better year...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ole Sapit calls for tolerance as Kenya heads to elections in August

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1-Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has warned the political class against engaging in politics of disunity, particularly now that the country...

1 day ago

Kenya

Happy New Year 2022: Uhuru asks Kenyans to safeguard gains made

-Key development projects to be completed in 2022. -Economic growth, healthcare benefits among Kenyatta's achievements. -Government to roll out Universal Health Coverage in 2022...

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Kenya to administer COVID-19 booster shots from Jan 1

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya announced the start of COVID-19 booster shots from January 1, as part of measures to strengthen the population’s...

2 days ago

Kenya

Key parties Bill amendments derailed as Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga MPs flex muscle

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30-Voting on the Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) was derailed even after going late into Wednesday night, in what was blamed...

4 days ago

Top stories

Parties Registrar now has powers to reject offensive slogans after new amendment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – Members of Parliament supportive of the Handshake sat into the early hours of Thursday to approve a proposal in...

4 days ago

Kenya

Mbadi suspended from Parliament for 5 days after MP was injured during fist fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – MINORITY Leader John Mbadi was on Wednesday suspended from the National Assembly for 5 days for gross misconduct following...

4 days ago

Top stories

MP seriously injured during National Assembly chaos pitting Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – A Member of Parliament for Sigowet\Soin Bernard Koros sustained a serious injury on the right eye Wednesday during chaos...

4 days ago