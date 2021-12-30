Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The tireless anti-apartheid fighter Desmond Tutu died peacefully at 90 on December 26

Africa

Tutu’s body lies in state at S.Africa cathedral

Published

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 30 – The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was carried Thursday into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule to allow South Africans to bid farewell to the anti-apartheid icon.

A small bouquet of carnations was placed on top of a simple pine coffin carried by six Anglican priests.

Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse.

Tutu’s widow Leah walked slowly behind as the coffin entered the cathedral in the city centre.

The tireless spiritual and political leader who died peacefully at 90 on Boxing Day, will be cremated and his ashes buried on New Year’s Day.

Tutu will lie in state at the Anglican Church’s St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town throughout Thursday and Friday to allow as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes to the much loved clergy and rights advocate.

Tutu’s lying in state had been extended to two days “for fear there might be a stampede,” Reverend Gilmore Fry told AFP outside the church waiting for the body to arrive.

Tutu’s foundation said the late archbishop “asked that the coffin be the cheapest available”. © AFP / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Following a private cremation, Tutu’s ashes will be interred inside his stonewalled former parish — where he preached for many years — and where bells have been ringing in his memory for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the cathedral since Sunday — where Tutu served as the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town for a decade until 1996 — to lay flowers and sign a book of condolences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘No ostentatiousness’ –

“We’ve come to pay our respects,” said Joan Coulson, 70, who with her sister had turned up early in the morning to be the first to enter the church to see the coffin.

Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse. © AFP / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

She first met Tutu, her “rock star”, at the age of 15. “I would compare him with Elvis,” referring to the American rock and roll star .

Joking that the outspoken priest will be rabble-rousing even in heaven, Coulson added: “St Peter will say ‘take it easy’ no ructions!’”

The country’s multi-coloured national flag is flying at half-mast across South Africa.

Several ceremonies are taking place across the country every day until the funeral.

It will be a simple funeral in line with his wishes.

“He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” said his foundation, adding he even “asked that the coffin be the cheapest available”.

Only a bouquet of carnations from his family will be on display in the cathedral on the funeral day.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, only 100 mourners will attend the funeral.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tutu had also wanted military rites to be limited.

Only the South African flag will be presented to his wife Leah, with whom he was married in 1955 and had four children.

Weakened by advanced age and prostate cancer, the Nobel Peace laureate had retired from public life in recent years.

He retired in 1996 to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa’s dark past as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in terrible detail.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

South Africa’s Tutu to lie in state for two days

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 28 – The body of South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90,...

2 days ago

World

Big deaths in 2021: Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu

Paris (AFP), Dec 22 – From Britain’s Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths...

2 days ago

Africa

Kenyatta says Desmond Tutu’s death a big blow to entire Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined fellow world leaders in mourning South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate...

4 days ago

Africa

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral compass

Johannesburg (AFP), Dec 26 – South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his...

4 days ago

Africa

South Africa’s Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the South African Anglican cleric and anti-apartheid human rights activist, is dead. Tutu who...

4 days ago

World

South Africa’s ‘moral compass’ Tutu feted on his 90th birthday

Cape Town (AFP), Oct 7 – Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon, Nobel peace laureate and a man dubbed the “moral compass of the...

October 7, 2021