The Martha Karua factor in shaping Mt Kenya unity and 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua is emerging as one of the most formidable factor in shaping the Mt Kenya unity bid ahead of the 2022 elections.

Karua, who has not declared interest in any seat in next year’s elections, has been holding meetings with key factions leading or seeking unity in Mt Kenya that is building consensus on a pre-election arrangement with leading presidential candidates.

She was recently named Spokesperson of the Mt Kenya Unity group of bringing together Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and other like-minded politicians in the region.

And on Thursday, Karua was seen in a meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chiefs Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) left many speculating Thursday on whether they are joining the alliance.

She was in the meeting with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, in what left tounges wagging on what they are up to.

The meeting in Karen, Nairobi was held ahead of an OKA luncheon with Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders who met ODM leader Raila Odinga last week.

Met up with the One Kenya Principals, Hon Martha Karua and Hon Cyrus Jirongo for a brief consultation before meeting the officials of Mt. Kenya Foundation (MKF) at a luncheon later today. pic.twitter.com/VkQbWZFpt4 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) October 7, 2021