Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Man arrested for killing neighbour over Sh400 debt in Bomet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Police have detained a man in Bomet for allegedly killing his neighbour on Saturday night over Sh400 debt.

In a series of tweets, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Evans Mutai, stabbed the deceased on the chest and went on to trade merchandise at his premises unperturbed.

“The incident followed an argument over a Sh400 debt, which the deceased owed the shopkeeper. After being stabbed on the right side of the chest, Keter was left for dead outside the shop,” the DCI said.

A concerned resident of Chesoen village, who stumbled on the body of the deceased informed detectives based at Chesoen police station about the incident.

The suspect was later arrested and a murder weapon- a blood stained knife recovered and kept as exhibit.

The suspect will be arraigned in court Monday, to answer to murder charges.

The body of the deceased was taken to Longisa hospital mortuary pending postmortem as police prepare to take the suspect to court on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

I will be Kenya’s best President, Governor Mutua declares as he re-affirms his State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – When Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua formally declared that he will contest for the Presidency in 2022 many never took...

2 hours ago

County News

17-year-old boy killed after sneaking into neighboring girls’ school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – A 17-year-old student at Gathiruini Boys’ Secondary School in Kiambu county, lost his life after he was lynched by students...

2 days ago

crime

DCI seeks 45-year-old suspected of raping his 90-year-old mother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a man suspected of raping his 90-year-old...

2 days ago

Africa

Malawian First Lady Monica Chakwera hails Beyond Zero healthcare delivery model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – First Lady Monica Chakwera of Malawi has hailed First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative for its creative healthcare...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

WHO calls for measures to protect health care workers from COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners have issued an urgent call for the implementation of concrete action...

2 days ago

Capital Health

How food distribution networks are aiding COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21-The Ministry of Health is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties through food distribution networks. Acting Director-General for Health Dr...

3 days ago

Top stories

Governor Mutua threatens to sue activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has threatened to sue activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation. This follows a viral video...

3 days ago

KENYA-MALAWI RELATIONS

Kenya and Malawi renew bilateral ties with signing of eight agreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Kenya and Malawi have ushered in a new dawn in their bilateral relations by signing eight new agreements designed...

3 days ago