Man arrested for killing neighbour over Sh400 debt in Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Police have detained a man in Bomet for allegedly killing his neighbour on Saturday night over Sh400 debt.

In a series of tweets, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Evans Mutai, stabbed the deceased on the chest and went on to trade merchandise at his premises unperturbed.

“The incident followed an argument over a Sh400 debt, which the deceased owed the shopkeeper. After being stabbed on the right side of the chest, Keter was left for dead outside the shop,” the DCI said.

A concerned resident of Chesoen village, who stumbled on the body of the deceased informed detectives based at Chesoen police station about the incident.

The suspect was later arrested and a murder weapon- a blood stained knife recovered and kept as exhibit.

The suspect will be arraigned in court Monday, to answer to murder charges.

The body of the deceased was taken to Longisa hospital mortuary pending postmortem as police prepare to take the suspect to court on Monday.