Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking when he received the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the vaccines will boost ongoing efforts to vaccinate the population in the country/FILE

Capital Health

Boost for accelerated COVID vaccination campaign as 870,000 more vaccines arrive 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The national accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign received a boost on Friday following the arrival of 710,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Germany and France.

The Ministry of Health had earlier received 160,000 doses from the Slovakia Republic.

Speaking when he received the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the vaccines will boost ongoing efforts to vaccinate the population in the country.

UNICEF Kenya Deputy Representative Jean Lokenga observed that international solidarity is vital to ensure that everyone at risk from COVID-19 can get vaccinated.

“I would like to congratulate the Ministry of Health for their leadership during the pandemic and I thank Germany and France for showing international solidarity. Through their generous donations they have understood the message that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said.

Jean Lokenga

UNICEF Kenya Deputy Representative Jean Lokenga/UNICEF Kenya

The government is targeting to vaccinate 5.8 million people by October 20, when the country will be commemorating the 58th Mashujaa Day to honour those who supported the struggle for Kenya’s independence.

As at the close of business on Friday, Kenya had vaccinated over 4.1 million persons as the Ministry of Health attributed the uptake in the number of those vaccinated to a series of vaccination campaigns.

Kenya is targeting to vaccinate over 10 million adults by the end the year, in part of sustained efforts to achieve herd immunity.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from World Health Organisation, United Nations International Childrens’ Education Fund, Gavi and other partners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mental health in children, young people ‘tip of the iceberg’ with COVID-19: UNICEF

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – As COVID-19 heads into its third year, the impact on children and young people’s mental health and well-being continues to weigh heavily....

4 days ago

World

German parties meet as coalition haggling begins

Berlin (AFP), Oct 3 – German political parties will hold exploratory talks from Sunday as they jostle to form the next government after a...

6 days ago

crime

France’s Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegal campaign financing

Paris, France, Sept 30 – A French court on Thursday handed former president Nicolas Sarkozy a one-year sentence for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election...

September 30, 2021

World

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats’ narrow win

Berlin (AFP), Sep 27 – Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted Monday...

September 27, 2021

World

Germany’s FDP holds strong cards in post-election haggling

Berlin (AFP), Sep 27 – Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany’s liberal FDP party looks set to play a outsized...

September 27, 2021

World

‘Eternal’ chancellor: Germany’s Merkel prepares to leave the stage

Berlin (AFP), Sep 26 – She was called “the leader of the free world” as authoritarian populists were on the march in Europe and...

September 26, 2021

World

Germans start voting for new parliament marking end of Merkel era

BERLIN, Germany, Sept 26 (Xinhua) — German voters started to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect a new Bundestag, or the federal parliament,...

September 26, 2021

World

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

London (AFP), Sep 24 – Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit...

September 24, 2021