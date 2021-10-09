Boost for accelerated COVID vaccination campaign as 870,000 more vaccines arrive 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The national accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign received a boost on Friday following the arrival of 710,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Germany and France.

The Ministry of Health had earlier received 160,000 doses from the Slovakia Republic.

Speaking when he received the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the vaccines will boost ongoing efforts to vaccinate the population in the country.

UNICEF Kenya Deputy Representative Jean Lokenga observed that international solidarity is vital to ensure that everyone at risk from COVID-19 can get vaccinated.

“I would like to congratulate the Ministry of Health for their leadership during the pandemic and I thank Germany and France for showing international solidarity. Through their generous donations they have understood the message that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 5.8 million people by October 20, when the country will be commemorating the 58th Mashujaa Day to honour those who supported the struggle for Kenya’s independence.

As at the close of business on Friday, Kenya had vaccinated over 4.1 million persons as the Ministry of Health attributed the uptake in the number of those vaccinated to a series of vaccination campaigns.

Kenya is targeting to vaccinate over 10 million adults by the end the year, in part of sustained efforts to achieve herd immunity.

The roll out of the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from World Health Organisation, United Nations International Childrens’ Education Fund, Gavi and other partners.