Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
September 1, 2021 | Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi appears before the National Assembly Security Committee to respond to question on security arrangements at Deputy President's residences/Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

Headlines

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence of the Deputy President in Karen amounted to a downgrade.

Matiangi told a parliamentary committee on security on Wednesday that Ruto retained his close protection unit comprised of Presidential Escort Unit with a total of 74 officers.

He said the second layer of security comprising of GSU was changed to Administration Police after consultations among national security agencies.

Matiangi said a total of 257 officers guard installations of interest to the Deputy President including a hanger at Wilson airport and his farms.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Commissioners Maalim, Macharia opt for early exit from EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the resignation of two commissioners from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), ahead of...

47 mins ago

Capital Health

Govt mulls outreaches to counter vaccine, needle phobia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The Ministry of Health is considering rolling out an elaborate outreach program to create awareness on the ongoing national...

1 hour ago

World

Britain in talks with Taliban over safe passage of remaining nationals

London (AFP), Sep 1 – Britain has opened talks with the Taliban over the “safe passage” of its remaining nationals and allies out of...

3 hours ago

County News

Innovation key to improved blood collection in hospitals and centres

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – During the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) experienced a major shortage of blood supplies...

3 hours ago

Kenya

All eyes on Parliament as Matiangi appears over Ruto’s security

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will shed light on circumstances that led to the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU)...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

‘Mu’ the new coronavirus variant may be lethal than Delta

Geneva (AFP), Sep 1 – The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as “Mu”, which was first...

6 hours ago

World

Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

Kabul (AFP), Aug 31 – The hardline Islamist Taliban celebrated their total return to power on Tuesday with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya posts 565 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Kenya recorded 565 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday raising the country’s caseload to 235, 863. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

16 hours ago