Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence of the Deputy President in Karen amounted to a downgrade.

Matiangi told a parliamentary committee on security on Wednesday that Ruto retained his close protection unit comprised of Presidential Escort Unit with a total of 74 officers.

He said the second layer of security comprising of GSU was changed to Administration Police after consultations among national security agencies.

Matiangi said a total of 257 officers guard installations of interest to the Deputy President including a hanger at Wilson airport and his farms.

More to follow…