Kenya records 402 new cases, 10 deaths with a positivity rate of 6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22- The Ministry of Health has reported 402 new COVID-19 cases that were registered from a sample size of 6,715 raising the total caseload to 247,358.

Country’s positivity rate now stands at 6.0 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says 10 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them reported after health facility record audits in the months of August and September pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,018.

Kagwe said 1,306 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide among them 94 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

259 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus raising total recoveries to 238,707.

Over 3.4 million people had been vaccinated by September 22, including 871,315 who had been vaccinated fully.

Kagwe said the Government was working towards vaccinating targeted adult population of 27,246,033 by next year, with the initial 10 million by December 2021.

Kenya is now deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on Saturday.

The China-made vaccine arrived in a batch comprising 200,000 vaccine doses with more expected to be acquired through the COVAX facility.

The arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines came just a day after the Pfizer vaccine from the United States arrived in the country, even as the government continued to ramp up efforts to attain its target to have at least 10 million adults vaccinated by December 2021.

Other vaccines deployed are Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.