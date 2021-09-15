KCCB cautions politicians against hate speech, urge decisive action by NCIC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has cautioned political leaders against utterances that could spark violence as the country prepares for the 2022 general elections.

The bishops who were speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and security agencies to map out hot spots and violence and deal with them before they blow out of proportion.

“We wish to sound a loud warning against utterances and attitudes of possible drums of war all over the Country. If unchecked, such utterances and attitudes may spark off election violence during the forthcoming electioneering period,’’ the bishops who included Archbishops Anthony Muheria and Philip Anyolo said.

The church leaders stated that all the stakeholders should make efforts to stop the culture of violence which tends to re-occur during the electioneering period.

The bishops expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in several parts of the country including Laikipia which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property adding that all indications point to politics.

“In this regard, we are deeply concerned about the spate of violence taking place in Laikipia, Marsabit and Kerio Valley – along the border between Baringo and Elgeyo Markwet Counties. This violence has led to needless loss of life, property and displacement of the people. Having listened carefully to the statements issued by those in charge of security in our Country, there is every indication that this violence has been politically instigated and is a result of the heightening political tension in the Country,” the bishops said.

They added that it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to all Kenyans and urged the State to step up its security efforts in the conflict zones.

“Communities in Laikipia, Marsabit and Kerio Valley deserve security and peace so they can go about their daily lives. The spate of anarchy in these areas must be stopped. Residents must be assured of their security. No resources should be spared to restore calm in the disturbed areas,” the church leaders said.

The bishops further called on the State to support all the victims of the recent violence to rebuild their lives and appealed to Kenyans to uphold peace and harmony in the country and shun discrimination and violence.

The church leaders urged the NCIC to crack the whip on politicians encouraging violence.

“We urge the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take action on all politicians who by their political pronouncements are spreading ethnic hatred and divisions. We remind our leaders that if we continue along this path of ethnic mobilization and balkanization, we are exposing this country to serious danger.”

They called on leaders and Kenyans at large to exercise political maturity during the electioneering period for the sake of peace.