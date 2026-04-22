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Wetang’ula reaffirmed Parliament’s willingness to address concerns raised by religious leaders, acknowledging growing frustration within the Church over what it perceives as slow government action on pressing national challenges/National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula Urges Church To Remain ‘Balanced’ In Criticism Of Govt

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on the Church to remain “balanced” in its critique of social issues and to complement its concerns with practical solutions, following a meeting with Anthony Muheria.

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Speaking after an interactive session held on Wednesday morning, Wetang’ula reaffirmed Parliament’s willingness to address concerns raised by religious leaders, acknowledging growing frustration within the Church over what it perceives as slow government action on pressing national challenges.

“This morning, during an interactive session with his lordship, Anthony Muheria, Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nyeri, I urged the Church to remain balanced in its critique of social issues and to offer practical solutions,” Wetang’ula said in a statement.

He added that Parliament remains committed to constructive engagement with faith-based institutions, noting that the Church plays a critical role in shaping public discourse and promoting social cohesion.

Archbishop Muheria, in his remarks, emphasized the Church’s continued spiritual support for the nation, saying religious leaders remain committed to praying for the country and advocating for peace and stability both locally and globally.

The meeting comes amid sustained criticism from religious institutions over the state of governance, the rising cost of living, and broader socio-economic challenges facing citizens.

Church leaders across the country have in recent months called for greater accountability, transparency, and responsiveness from public institutions.

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