ICT ministry says annual Ajira Digital target attained with 1.2mn youths employed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Ministry of ICT and Youth Affairs has supported the creation of 1.2 million opportunities for youths in the digital sector, surpassing its annual target of 1 million.

Director of Ajira Digital and Youth Employment at the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Ehud Gachugu said the number was above the targeted 1 million per year.

The program aims to introduce young people to online work and provide the tools, training and mentorship needed for them to exploit the digital economy.

Speaking during the Ajira Digital Project’s Nakuru County intervention forum on Wednesday Gachugu urged the youth to exploit the digital economy to their advantage.

He observed that there were many job opportunities available in the digital space which the youth can exploit.

“Digital space has offered the youth a platform to offer their skills and services that are demanded by both the private and public sector organizations, across the globe without the cost of travel,” he said.

Gachugu said that Ajira Digital partnered with Mastercard Foundation through Young African Works Program to create and support the youth to access dignified and meaningful jobs.

“The program has five components on ways the youth can access training on digital and digital enabled jobs, create the infrastructure for this to happen such getting physical spaces in the remote areas where they can go and access devices and internet,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said thousands of youths graduated from various learning institutions over the period under review and the number was expected to grow five-fold in the coming years.

“All these minds seek to be absorbed into the job market that is clearly under strain, Ajira is creating tangible opportunities on the digital stratosphere for youth who would otherwise be in open employment while helping entrepreneurs upscale,” said Gachugu.

He said the jobs include social media management, administration, back-office work, ICT related jobs and online marketing.

Gachugu noted that digital economy is advantageous because of its flexibility with no geographical or working hours limitations.