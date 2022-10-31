Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

If we are doing badly, please tell us: Gachagua tells Azimio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is open to criticism and encouraged the Azimio team to play their opposition role effectively.

Gachagua stated that unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime that had ‘praise and worship’ team that heaped them ingenuine praises, they are ready for positive criticism.

He was speaking during launch the Kenya Youth Employment & Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

“You know the previous government had a choir called Praise and Worship. We have dismantled that choir in government and us we want the truth. The only praise and worship team we want to come across is on Sundays, in our churches,” he said.

The Deputy President explained that in the running of the government will not be a smooth sail following the effects of Covid-19 pandemic that still linger as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We are a receptive people; we are humble and not arrogant. We will allow you tell us what you want to tell us. If we are doing badly, please don’t cheat us,” Gachagua said.

“Where we are doing well encourage us to continue, where we are doing badly, please tell us off.”

Gachagua called on the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance led by Raila Odinga to assume their role and openly castigate President Ruto’s administration.

“I encourage the opposition, the people we defeated to take up their role. Tell us openly on where we are lazy and where we need to improve and we will take it positively,” he said.

