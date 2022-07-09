Igathe gifts goats to Muslim faithful ahead of Idd-ul-Adha celebrations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe distributed a herd of goats to the Muslim community ahead of their Idd-Ul-Adha celebrations slated for Monday.

Speaking when he toured Eastleigh, Igathe also apologized for the controversial remarks he made that infuriated a section of the Somali community.

He clarified that his comments were focused on equability of access to services and opportunities for work and economic benefits in Nairobi had been misinterpreted in a statement to the media.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) last month, Igathe claimed that some Nairobi County representatives were being held hostage by a cartel led by three Somali businessmen whom he said are controlling the city county assembly.

Igathe, who was accused by the former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, assured the community that his words in the future would reflect his deep respect for them.

The gubernatorial candidate assured the entire Somali community in Nairobi and beyond that, he will value their support and partnership in working to make Nairobi a better place to live and work in.

He added that he plans to create opportunities for all when elected in the August 9 polls.

Igathe also took the time to urge Muslims to be encouraged by the celebrations to rededicate themselves to family, community and philanthropy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Nairobi gubernatorial front-runner commended Muslims for their steadfast devotion as they observe Idd-ul-Adha.

Muslims across the county began celebrating the Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of sacrifice), which marks the culmination of the annual Hajj.

The day commemorates the end of the pilgrimage in Mecca is marked by prayers and slaughter of a goat, cow or sheep to be shared with the needy in the society.