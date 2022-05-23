Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Intyerior CS Matiangi during a forum with KEPSA on election preparedness. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Cases of election violence have reduced, country is safe, Matiangi assures

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says election violence related incidents being dealt with at the moment have reduced compared to the same period in 2017.

CS Matiangi on Monday said that data from the Inspector General’s office shows that election violence cases have reduced to about a quarter of what was recorded in 2017, saying that this shows how far the country has come.

Matiangi was speaking during a roundtable meeting on Kenya’s economy and election preparedness, between the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the National Development Implementation Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) attended by several government officials including CSs Joe Mucheru (ICT), Betty Maina (Trade), James Macharia (Transport), and Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai among others

“Incidences of crime and hooliganism related to elections have significantly reduced compared to the same period in the last election. We are going to have one of the most peaceful elections in the country,” stated Matiangi.

CS Matiangi assured the business community that all measures have been put in place for a peaceful electioneering period, and urged them to make their business plans without fear.

He also urged aspirants to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid making inciting remarks.

“The country is safe and secure, go ahead and make your business plans and orders,” he said.

On her part KEPSA CEO Carol Kariuki committed to support the government in ensuring a peaceful election as well as a smooth transition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also urged Kenyans to evaluate leaders before electing them

“We are challenging Kenyans to ‘kagua before uchague’ and we all know the question governing this election is corruption and the economy so please make the right choice,” she stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Bahati finally gets Jubilee ticket for Mathare after crying over Zoning

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Jubilee party has finally handed Musician Kevin Bahati with the Mathare parliamentary nomination ticket for the August 9 election, days...

May 13, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Meta moves to counter misinformation ahead of August Elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27 – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is taking aggressive steps to counter the spread of misinformation on its services in Kenya,...

April 27, 2022

Kenya

Govt declares Tuesday May 3 public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Fitr

Nairobi, Kenya April 26- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, that will mark the...

April 26, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Plans to rig elections is just propaganda by politicians: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans that security agencies will not interfere with the upcoming August 9 polls....

April 18, 2022

County News

Political incitement and high illiteracy levels among locals to blame for conflicts in the Rift: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has attributed the recurring conflicts in parts of the Rift Valley region to poor leadership,...

April 18, 2022

Kenya

Govt to procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs during elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- The government will procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs in the country as part of the election preparedness...

April 13, 2022

Kenya

We Don’t Miss Sleep Over You, Matiangi, Kibicho Tell Critics

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his counterpart Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have said they are unbothered by criticism...

April 13, 2022

Kenya

Govt opts for Out-Court settlements to resolve project disputes

Nairobi, Kenya, April 7 – The Government has resolved to prioritize alternative dispute resolution platforms to untangle disputes around key development projects. Interior Cabinet...

April 7, 2022