Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Deputy President spoke on Thursday during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Bahati, Subukia, Nakuru East, Nakuru West, Molo and Rongai Constituencies at his Karen Residence in Nairobi County/DPPS

Headlines

House security committee session skewed to settle political scores: Ruto 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security’s hearing on Wednesday as a ploy to settle political scores using false and cooked data.

He said the Interior Ministry choreographed its appearance in Parliament with the intention to unjustly conduct his lifestyle audit.

He denied the claims that he owns some of the properties itemised by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

“Sadly, they forgot to enumerate some of the other properties that I own like shares in Safaricom and Kenya Airways,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the move, if genuine, should be extended to all leaders. The Deputy President, while terming it a non-issue, said the number of officers guarding him was grossly exaggerated and meant to smear his name.

However, Dr Ruto noted that it was regrettable that the issue at hand had been sacrificed at the altar of political propaganda.

Dr Ruto said some leaders had opted to engage in non-issues instead of participating in the issues that affect millions of ordinary Kenyans.

“Let us engage and work together towards making Kenya a country of possibilities. We must create jobs and support enterprises to sprout and flourish. That way, we will tame poverty and take Kenya back to the growth path,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President spoke on Thursday during a meeting with grassroots leaders from BahatiSubukia, Nakuru East, Nakuru West, Molo and Rongai Constituencies at his Karen Residence in Nairobi County.

Susan Kihika, David Gikaria, Irungu Kang’ata, Mathias Robi, Kimani Ichung’wa, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Rahab Mukami, Wangui NgiriciCecily Mbarire, Nimrod Mbai, Kimani Ichung’wah, Millicent Omanga, Kipchumba Murkomen, Silvanus Osoro and Rigathi Gachagua were among the MPs present during the engagement.

But for Kenya to be taken back to its development trajectory, Dr Ruto asked leaders to be progressive.

He said they should decline to participate in the politics of hate and division but rather invest in buildingpolitical bridges and establish national parties that will prosecute Kenya’s development agenda.

The MPs warned that selective application of the law could hurt the country’s unity.

They observed that the so-called “lifestyle audit” on the Deputy President was malicious and fake. 

Mbarire said it was unfortunate that most of the Cabinet Secretaries had for the past four years elected to fight the Deputy President.

“They are liabilities in this Government. We will not fall into their trap of dividing this country,” she said.

Gachagua said other leaders had ganged up against the Deputy President because he was popular among millions of ordinary Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 Ichungwah said it was time Kenya refocused its attention from the Deputy President to the Big Four agenda.

We wasted four years promoting and coercing Kenyans to rally behind the retrogressive Building Bridges Initiative. Now that we have 10 months to go, let the President attend to his legacy. Failure to do that, he will leave office a disgraced man,” said the Kikuyu MP.

On his part, Murkomen argued that leadership in Kenya had been cheapened and risked plunging the country to a further economic crisis.

“We are so incompetent that at a time of economic challenges and COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Secretaries are converging to discuss about the Deputy President.”

He called on President Kenyatta to bring to order his government, a statement that was echoed by Mr Osoro.

“We must engage in people-centred issues. As a country, we must stop petty politics on the Deputy President and focus on the revamping of our economy,” he added.

Wa Muchomba said it was not time to talk about who owns which parcel in which corner of the country.

We know too well the politics of land. It is a huge chapter. We will ask pertinent and very hard questions,” she explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto welcomes ‘lifestyle audit’ by Matiangi, wants it extended to other leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday welcomed what he termed as a lifestyle audit on him by officials from...

3 hours ago

BBI

Why Ruto is not a huster but a multibillionaire

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – The vast wealth of Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been exposed, opening a new controversy with the state...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto says Matiangi lied to Parliament over his security and property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The office of the Deputy President has dismissed as falsehoods the statement made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi...

22 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto has 257 police officers for security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 –Deputy President William Ruto has 257 police officers deployed to guard him, the government has revealed. The revelation was made...

1 day ago

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...

1 day ago

Kenya

Tight Security at Mashujaa Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President Mwai Kibaki will on Thursday lead the nation in commemorating the second Mashujaa day celebrations at the Nyayo...

October 20, 2011