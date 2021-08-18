Kenya extends night curfew to tame spread of COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Kenya announced Wednesday the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am will remain in force for a further 60 days following an increase in new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The country has recorded a high number of cases and deaths in recent weeks, since the break out of the deadly Delta variant.

In his latest revision of the COVID-19 containment measures, President Uhuru Kenyatta also banned public gatherings and all forms of meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by-elections for two months.

Places of worship are required to strictly adhere to the one third rule for in-person worship and congregational worship and protocols on hygiene and social distancing in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter Faith Council.

On the day the containment measures were revised, Nairobi County accounted for 512 COVID-19 cases out of 1, 506 that were detected from a sample size of 9,840, pushing cumulative cases to 224,400.

Country’s positivity rate stood at 15.3 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said, 2,054 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country including 161 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The new announcement is contained in Public Order No. 5 of 2021 on the Coronavirus Pandemic signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta following a meeting at State House, Mombasa with political leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi of KANU and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

“The leaders agreed to play a leading role in encouraging Kenyans to abide by the Covid-19 containment protocols and interventions including uptake of vaccines,” a statement from State House states in part.

Here are the key declarations by the president as contained in Order No. 5:

1. THAT, the hours of curfew in the territory of the Republic of Kenya shall continue to be observed from 10.00pm to 4.00am for a further containment period of 60 days. Office of the President Page 4 of 7 Consequently, the differentiated curfew hours and specific restrictions for the previously identified COVID19 hotspot zones of Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet and Trans Nzoia Counties are lifted, and these Counties will now observe the nationwide curfew prescriptions as specified herein.

2. THAT, all physical/in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by elections are hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of 60 days.

3. THAT, all other social gatherings, including weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, funeral/cremation ceremonies and all other similar events or ceremonies, shall strictly adhere to the 100-person attendance limit as prescribed; Office of the President.

4. THAT, in addition to the prevailing guidelines on funeral/interment ceremonies, and to further enhance compliance with the guidelines thereto, officiators and proprietors of funeral homes are to strictly adhere to the prescribed 96 hours of confirmation of death, and secure processing for burial within this period, failure to which appropriate action against management, staff, and premises shall be taken where exceptions are not justified.

5. THAT, places of worship nationwide, shall continue to strictly adhere to the one third (1/3) rule for in person worship and congregational worship, and protocols on hygiene and social distancing in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter Faith Council; Office of the President.

6. THAT, the operations of bars, restaurants and eateries shall continue as guided by the Ministry of Health guidelines, failure to which appropriate action against management, staff, patrons, and premises shall be taken.

7. THAT, National Government Administration Officers are to secure compliance of these directives without fail. Responsibility and consequence for breach shall be borne by the National Government Administration Officers in whose jurisdiction the breach occurs.

8. THAT, in enforcing these measures all security sector agencies are directed to ensure that organizers and/or individual leaders, including senior public sector officials and political leaders take personal responsibility and are held to account for any violation of the measures; Office of the President.

9. THAT, the measures contained herein extend the related containment measures outlined in Public Order No. 4 of 2021 issued vide the 16th Presidential Address of 29th June 2021. All other rules, guidelines, protocols not reviewed through this public order shall continue to apply until otherwise notified.