Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
French police vehicles are parked where a French Catholic priest, aged 60, was murdered in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevres, western France

World

GRUESOME! Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected cathedral arsonist

Published

Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre (France) (AFP), Aug 9 – A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes last year on Monday murdered a Catholic priest in western France, officials said.

The attack immediately sparked a new row between the far right and the government over immigration less than a year ahead of presidential elections where the issue is expected to loom large.

Father Olivier Maire, 60, was killed in the town of Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre at the Montfortains religious community where he lived and where the suspect had also been given shelter.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the murder on Twitter as “tragic” and said he was heading to the scene.

A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, said a man had earlier gone to police in the town of Mortagne-sur-Sevre and declared he had killed a priest. The man was already under judicial control over the fire at Nantes cathedral in July 2020, the source added.

The source added that the priest, aged 60, had been welcoming the man into his church for several months, said the source. His body was found in the religious community in which he lived and he appeared to have been killed by blows although an autopsy will now be carried out.

The man, named as Emmanuel A. has confessed to being behind the fire at the Nantes cathedral that horrified France.

He had initially been placed under arrest before being freed on judicial control. He had been undergoing treatment in a psychiatric hospital but had left the institution in late July.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who accused the government of being weak on immigration, sought to seize on the incident, saying that in France “you can be an illegal migrant, set fire to a cathedral, not be expelled and then reoffend by murdering a priest”.

Darmanin immediately accused her of “making a polemic without knowing the facts,” saying the man could not be expelled from France so long as he was under judicial control.

Immigration is set to be a major issue when Le Pen challenges centrist President Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year.

– ‘Deep dismay’ –

France is on high alert over the risk of attacks in churches after a radical Islamist from Tunisia killed three people in a church in Nice in late October. However the source close to the investigation emphasised there appeared to be no link to terror in this killing.

Macron “expressed all his sympathy” to his religious community of Montfortains, while Jean Castex expressed his “deep dismay” and his “deep compassion”, their offices said.

A French polic vehicle leaves the place where a French Catholic priest, aged 60, was murdered in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevres, western France © AFP / Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS

The Nantes blaze came 15 months after the devastating 2019 fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which raised questions about the security risks for other historic churches across France. The man had worked as a volunteer at the church.

While firefighters were able to contain the Nantes blaze after just two hours and save the main structure, its famed organ, which dated from 1621 and had survived the French revolution and World War II bombardment, was destroyed.

Also lost were priceless artefacts and paintings, including a work by the 19th-century artist Jean-Hippolyte Flandrin and stained glass windows that contained remnants of 16th-century glass. Repairs are due to take several years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

No more Water Melon as Kalonzo unveils his presidential campaign centre in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled his five-point agenda which will form part of his manifesto as he...

6 mins ago

Corona Virus

745 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kenya with 12pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- The Ministry of Health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths with 3 having been registered in the last 24 hours....

19 mins ago

Headlines

Ruto: I’ve apologized to Harun Aydin who was branded a terrorist

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President William Ruto says he has apologized to his Turkish ally, Harun Aydin who was arrested on Saturday...

3 hours ago

County News

DP Ruto woes Nyanza professionals with his Bottom-Up economic Model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that his Hustler Movement’s Bottom-Up economic model is the new paradigm that will free...

4 hours ago

World

US to slap new sanctions on Belarus regime: W.House official

Washington (AFP), Aug 9 – The United States will on Monday impose fresh sanctions on the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is...

4 hours ago

County News

Kisumu matatu operators happy with full capacity directive, to comply with COVID rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Kisumu Bus Terminus was a beehive of activities Monday as buses and matatus started ferrying passengers in full capacity. The...

6 hours ago

business

Jailed Samsung chief granted release on parole

Seoul (AFP), Aug 9 – The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group will be released early on parole this week, South...

6 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC caps presidential campaign spending at Sh4.4bn, party spending at Sh17.7bn

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has capped spending for a presidential campaign at Sh4.4 billion in newly...

6 hours ago