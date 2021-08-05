Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

32 COVID-linked deaths reported, COVID positivity rate at 17.3 per cent

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 32 virus-linked deaths, three of them having occurred within a period of 24 hours and 29 picked from audit records in the months of June, July and August.

The newly registered deaths raised the total number of fatalities resulting from the virus since it was reported in March 2020, to 4,057.

Those aged 60 and above accounted for most deaths at 24, those aged between 50 and 54 accounting for 4 deaths, while those aged between 40 and 49 accounted for 4 deaths.

The Ministry also reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 9,065, bringing the country’s positivity rate to 17.3 per cent.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Nyeri recorded the highest number of cases at 605, 187, 101, 82 and 77 respectively.

The Ministry of Health further said there were 112 patients who were at the Intensive Care Unit, 43 of whom were on ventilatory support and 61 on supplemental oxygen.

A total of 1,618 patients were reported to be admitted in various health facilities, while 4,187 were on home-based care program.

Another 545 patients were on supplemental oxygen with 513 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units.

The number of those who had recovered from the disease rose to 195,685 after 4,497 more patients were given a clean bill of health.

As of August 4, a total of 1,750,260 vaccines had  been administered across the country including 1,075,808 first doses and 674,452 second doses.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adult population stood at 2.5 per cent.

