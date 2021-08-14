1,225 COVID-19 cases reported, infection rate at 13.8 per cent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 1,225 COVID-19 cases from 8,877 samples tested within a period of 24 hours.

Nairobi continued to lead with number of cases documented at 324, followed by Kiambu (138), Nakuru (112), Nyeri (111), Machakos (66), Murang’a (42) and Kilifi (34).

The country’s positivity rate stood at 13.8 per cent, and the number of cases documented since March 2020 stood at 219,938.

The ministry at the same time reported 17 virus-linked deaths, all picked from facility audits in the months of April and August.

The number of those who had succumbed to the virus stood at 4,319 while those who had recovered from the disease since its onset were 202,372.

The ministry said a total of 1,933 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 9,809 others were under home based care. 131 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.

On the vaccination exercise, the ministry said a total of 2,008,548 doses had been administered, with the proportion of fully vaccinated adult population reported at 2.7 per cent.