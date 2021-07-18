Mudavadi pronounces NASA dead, turns focus on coalition building

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday ruled out the possibility of reviving the defunct opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) as a political vehicle of choice for his 2022 presidential bid saying he was instead focused on building a new coalition.

Mudavadi who coined the coalition name ahead of the 2017 presidential election advised former alliance co-leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (FORD-Kenya) to ‘forget about NASA’ in their pursuit for the country’s leadership.

The four leaders formed NASA after Odinga, Musyoka and Wetangula exited the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), an alliance they used to mount the 2013 presidential campaign.

Mudavadi said NASA was a thing of the past and as such was of no consequence to his political career.

“For me NASA is a thing of the past am looking forward to forging alliances with other leaders especially from Mt Kenya region with a view of building strong alliance that will unite the country,” said Mudavadi .

Mudavadi said he is focused on strengthening his Amani party.

He said the NASA coalition was characterized by mistrust, singling out one of its principles for the state of affairs.

“NASA is now a past. We are forging forward and looking for new partners who will work together to revive the economy of our country,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi made the announcement when he addressed the faithful at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.

Earlier, while addressing faithful of PCEA Muringato Church and Abundant New Life Church, Mudavadi called on the Church to hold politicians to account and offer leadership direction to the people.

“Our country is headed for a transition from President Uhuru Kenyatta government to a new administration and all we need is peace for the economic prosperity of our country,” he said.

Accompanied by a host of politicians among them Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mudavadi reached out to the people of Nyeri to support his presidential bid based on his economic agenda for the country.

“We want to build an economy that works for all. We lower taxes and ensure people have money in their pockets,” he said.

On Saturday the ANC leader asked Deputy President William Ruto to share the blame for the failed economy under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee administration.

Mudavadi said Ruto is part of the Jubilee administration that has made life unbearable for Kenyans with increased cost of goods.

“In a kitchen set up, the head is the chef and he is assisted by a deputy chef. If the chef puts more salt on the food, the deputy should not run away from the bad food…where was he when the chef was over salting the food?” he posed.

“Corruption has been the hallmark of this administration and made life very expensive. Now someone is telling you that he will fix an economy that he has rundown for the last eight years,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi said he was the first to raise a red flag on the failing economy and advising what needed to be done.

“Everyone including those who were in government is now talking of how they will revive the economy, the same economy they have blundered,” he said.

The ANC leader said Kenyans are highly taxed while committing to work towards lowering the taxes if elected President.

The Nyeri visit came barely two weeks after he made a tour of Nakuru County where he was hosted by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and on a backdrop of a meeting with Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and his Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru, a month ago.

Mudavadi said the reforms in the tea sector should be made to work for all Kenyans, as he promised Nyeri people that his administration will ensure the agriculture economy of the region is supported.

“Reforms in the tea sector should be supported and ensure they work for the benefit of all Kenyans. Coffee farming and even the vegetable sector must be supported through value addition and my government will ensure this is achieved and farmers protected,” he said.

Governor Kahiga welcomed the ANC leader, assuring him that the people of Nyeri and Central Kenya region will support a candidate who will help revive the dwindling economy of the region.

“We care more about our economy, especially our Agriculture sector and looking at those interested in the presidency; we already know who that person is. Kenyans need a leader who embraces peace, has no controversy and is keen to unite all people and Mudavadi fits in that description,” said the governor.

Kahiga maintained that central region is yet to endorse any person for the presidency but will walk with whoever will ensure peace prevails before, during and after the 2022 elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We appreciate and love your leadership style. You are a humble person and a man of peace and that’s what we need as a people of Nyeri. The people of Nyeri have no problem with you,” he added.