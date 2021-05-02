Connect with us

The bodies of the deceased persons were moved to Bondo Hospital Mortuary/FILE

County News

2 children die in Siaya as mud-walled house collapses following a storm

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 2 – Two children died Saturday night in Yimbo village in Siaya County after a mud-walled house they were in collapsed on them following a heavy storm.

The father to the deceased, Fredrick Otieno, said he was sleeping with his wife and their three children when the incident occurred.

Otieno’s 9-year-old child and another aged 2 years died after being buried in the rubble.

His eldest son managed to crawl out alerting family members.

Otieno and his wife were pulled out by locals who came to their rescue. They sustained minor injuries.

The bodies of the deceased persons were moved to Bondo Hospital Mortuary.

