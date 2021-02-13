Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya Airways pilot Suman Rehal on B787. Women are increasingly taking up roles perceived to be reserved. 

Kenya

Women and girls must be allowed to compete with men in science and other complex fields

“What men can do women can do better”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – The International Day of Women and Girls in Science which was held this week went largely unnoticed despite the deep-rooted variation and stereotyping of women and girls in society.

This important day is marked annually on February 11 and is recognized by the United Nations as part of measures to empower girls and women to ensure the society get to realise that it is not just one gender that should dominate the field of science.

This year’s theme was Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, a pandemic that has ravaged nations across the world.

In Just like the rest of the world, fields perceived to be complex were mostly left to men largely due to the stereotyping that goes with it.

But this has changed, and with time we see organisations like Kenya Airways having more and more women piloting huge jets as others take up engineering and other technical work.

According to Mr. Sammy Muraya of the Voice for Women and Girls’ Rights-Kenya, a project of the Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) that mobilizes media to spread human rights awareness, there is much more that need to be done to change the perception in society about women and girls, including the enactment of laws as well as implementing existing ones.

“Gender-related laws are the beginning in creating a broader and much-needed space and development of policy and national values-oriented process to institutionalise affirmative action in the country,” Muraya said.

Over the past 15 years, the global community has made a lot of effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science. Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At present, less than 30 per cent of researchers worldwide are women. According to UNESCO data (2014 – 2016), only around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education. Globally, female students’ enrolment is particularly low in ICT (3 per cent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (5 per cent) and in engineering, manufacturing and construction (8 per cent).

Men, women, boys and girls must be seen to be an equal gender with no bias to either.
During the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the United Nations used the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as having clearly demonstrated the critical role of women researchers in different stages of the fight against pandemic, from advancing the knowledge on the virus, to developing techniques for testing, and finally to creating the vaccine against the virus.

At the same time, the UN said, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a significant negative impact on women scientists, particularly affecting those at the early stages of their career, and thus contributing to widening the existing gender gap in science, and revealing the gender disparities in the scientific system, which need to be addressed by new policies, initiatives and mechanisms to support women and girls in science.

Against this backdrop, this year’s celebration of the Day at the UN Headquarters sought to address the theme, “Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19” and gathered together experts working in fields related to the pandemic from different parts of the world.

The UN has said it is advancing momentum and interest to accelerate progress in achieving the 2030 Development Agenda and its 17 Global Goals.

With this, the 6th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly theme will be Beyond the Borders: Equality in Science for Society, with a special focus on the value of the social aspects and cultural dimensions in Science, Technology and Innovation to enhance sustainable development programmes.

“Science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the UN said.

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/212 declaring 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Expert team on COVID-19 virus origins to publish reports soon: WHO chief

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb13 – An independent expert team to study the origins of the COVID-19 virus is working on a summary report expected to...

1 hour ago

Africa

ICJ rejects Ogeto’s bid to postpone Kenya-Somalia maritime suit

Solicitor General Ken Ogeto had petitioned the court to have the proceedings done in person owing to the complexity of the case that he...

2 hours ago

World

Draghi sworn in as Italy’s new PM as country hopes to turn page

Rome, Italy, Feb 12 – Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was formally sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister on Saturday, against...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Blood transfusion agency records low donor turnout despite valentine’s campaign

Kenya National Blood Transfusion Centre (KNBTS) Nairobi regional manager Geoffrey Kwalula pleaded with Kenyans to turn up in their large numbers to save a...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

1.2 million COVID-19 tests in Kenya ahead of vaccines arrival

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Kenya recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 102, 792 cases even as the...

3 hours ago

BBI

I will not resign, DP Ruto tells President Kenyatta

President Kenyatta has asked him to resign instead criticising the government from within.

4 hours ago

Africa

CAR to hold partial elections on March 14

Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb 13 – The Central African Republic Saturday announced a second round of voting next month for legislative elections in some...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Matsanga: I am happy Karim Khan won and not Gaynor

On behalf of Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd, I would like to thank the President of the Assembly of State Parties (ASP) and the...

5 hours ago