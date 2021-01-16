Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni shows his ink-marked thumb after casting his ballot at a polling station in Kiruhura, Uganda on Thursday.

Africa

Uganda’s Museveni wins sixth term in office

Published

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 16 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with 34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

“The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni… elected President of the republic of Uganda,” said election commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

He said turnout was 57.22 percent of the almost 18 million registered voters.

Byabakama urged the population to “remain calm and accept the outcome of these elections” while reminding those celebrating to be mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wine, a 38-year-old former pop star whose campaign galvanised a youthful population seeking change, has dismissed the election as a “complete sham”.

The election took place after one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media and the deaths of at least 54 people.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

223 COVID-19 cases reported from 7,748 samples tested in 24 hours

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 127, followed by Migori with 19 cases, Mombasa 10 and Kiambu 9.

20 mins ago

County News

Govt downplays insecurity in Mandera after Governor’s warning

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The government has downplayed a warning by Mandera Governor Ali Roba on escalating insecurity posed by Al Shabaab. Roba...

3 hours ago

World

Flowers, hope and consent forms for India’s huge vaccine rollout

New Delhi, India, Jan 15 – Hospitals were decked out with flowers and one politician planted a tree as India began Saturday its colossal...

4 hours ago

County News

KDF sergeant arrested after failed attempt to unleash smoke grenade on ex-wife

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the military officer identified as Sergeant Denis Ochieng, who was taken into custody on Saturday, had a...

5 hours ago

Africa

Uganda’s Museveni on track for sixth term as president

Kampala, Uganda, Jan 16 – Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni looked headed for a sixth term as president with election results Saturday placing him firmly ahead...

6 hours ago

Kenya

JSC to declare CJ slot vacant on Monday as listing process begins

The commission assured that the search for Maraga's successor will be “governed and conducted in accordance with all the relevant provisions of the constitution...

6 hours ago

World

Thousands of US-bound Honduran migrants cross border into Guatemala

El Florido, Guatemala, Jan 16 – At least 4,500 Honduran migrants pushed past police and crossed into Guatemala Friday night, passing the first hurdle of...

6 hours ago

World

World migration down 30 percent due to pandemic: UN

United Nations, United States, Jan 16 – The coronavirus pandemic has slowed global migration by nearly 30 percent, with around two million fewer people than...

7 hours ago