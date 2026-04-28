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Lawyer Katwa Kigen. / JUDICIARY

Kenya

Justice Kigen Dismisses Bias Claims Over ICC Role, Affirms Commitment to Rule of Law

Kigen pointed to existing safeguards within the legal system, including recusal, to address any potential or perceived conflict of interest.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen has dismissed concerns that his previous role in defending President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court could compromise his impartiality if appointed to the Supreme Court.

Speaking during his interview before the Judicial Service Commission, Kigen maintained that his judicial conduct would remain firmly grounded in the Constitution and the law.

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He said past professional engagements do not influence how a judge determines cases, emphasizing that decisions are guided by evidence, legal principles, and established judicial standards.

Kigen also pointed to existing safeguards within the legal system, including recusal, to address any potential or perceived conflict of interest.

He reiterated that he would apply the law fairly and objectively in all matters, insisting that judicial independence and integrity remain central to his approach.

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