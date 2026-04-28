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Nigerian Minister Tells President Ruto, “We Speak Good English”

His response follows backlash directed at Ruto after he told a diaspora audience that Kenyans speak “some of the best English in the world.”

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Henry Dele Alake, sparked attention with a light-hearted but pointed remark directed at President William Ruto, saying Nigerians have “mandated” him to affirm that they speak good English.

The comment, delivered in a humorous tone, appeared aimed at reinforcing national pride while addressing perceptions about language proficiency across African countries.

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“The people of Nigeria have mandated me to inform you and assure you that Nigerians speak good english,” he stated amidst laughter during the Mining Investment Conference and Expo in Nairobi on Tuesday.

His response follows backlash directed at Ruto after he told a diaspora audience that Kenyans speak “some of the best English in the world,” adding that understanding Nigerians could require a translator — a comment that drew laughter at the event but criticism online.

The exchange has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Africans weighing in on language, identity, and mutual respect.

Critics argue that English, as a colonial language, should not be used to measure intelligence or national progress. Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was among those who voiced concern, calling for a broader appreciation of linguistic diversity.

Both Nigeria and Kenya use English as an official language, but each has developed distinct accents shaped by indigenous languages and cultural influences.

Online exchanges between Kenyans and Nigerians are common, often blending humour, rivalry, and national pride.

Earlier, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu also faced backlash from Kenyans after suggesting Nigerians were better off than citizens in other African countries.

While Ruto did not directly reference those remarks, some observers see the latest exchange as part of an ongoing pattern of spirited cross-country debate.

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