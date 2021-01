DCI pursues Meru bodaboda rider accused of defiling a girl aged 8

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for a Meru bodaboda rider who is accused of defiling an 8-year-old schoolgirl after luring her with a free ride.

The DCI, in a tweet published on Thursday morning, said the suspect had offered the girl a ride home at Baibariu in Igembe South, but diverted to his house along the way where he defiled the girl.

Meru-based detectives are pursuing a bodaboda rider reported to have defiled an 8-year-old school going child yesterday.



The suspect had offered the girl a ride to her home at Baibariu in Igembe South, but along the way diverted to his house where he committed the wicked act. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 7, 2021

The rider later dropped the helpless minor near their homestead before fleeing.

The DCI said the victim was receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

The agency called upon residents who may know the rider’s whereabouts to anonymously share details with the police to help his arrest by dialing 0800722203 at zero cost.