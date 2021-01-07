DCI pursues Meru bodaboda rider accused of defiling a girl aged 8

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for a Meru bodaboda rider who is accused of defiling an 8-year-old schoolgirl after luring her with a free ride.
The DCI, in a tweet published on Thursday morning, said the suspect had offered the girl a ride home at Baibariu in Igembe South, but diverted to his house along the way where he defiled the girl.
The rider later dropped the helpless minor near their homestead before fleeing.
The DCI said the victim was receiving medical attention at a local hospital.
The agency called upon residents who may know the rider’s whereabouts to anonymously share details with the police to help his arrest by dialing 0800722203 at zero cost.