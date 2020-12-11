Connect with us

Tributes pour in for Senator Kabaka after stroke-triggered death

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – A cross-section of leaders and Senate colleagues have mourned Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka as a dedicated lawmaker, committed to the country’s prosperity.

Kabaka’s death was confirmed on Friday morning by his family.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the late Kabaka describing him as a committed lawmaker, gifted debater and an approachable progressive leader.

“Senator Kabaka was an approachable leader who took keen interest in transforming the lives of the people of Machakos County and Kenyans at large. His death therefore is a big blow to our country as a whole,” the President eulogized.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also condoled with Kabaka’s family at the Lee funeral home accompanied by friends and some of his colleagues from the Senate.

Musyoka appealed for restraint amid speculation on the cause of death.

“While Senator Kabaka was ailing I was out of the country but I used to get timely updates, he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot and therefore I want to appeal to media to avoid speculations of his death and be kind to the family during this difficult time,” the former Vice President told news reporters.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described Kabaka as an astute lawyer and legislator who had a strong dedication to serve.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while,” Governor Mutua stated in a tweet.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the Senate and the country has lost a great leader who served his people diligently.

He noted that Kabaka served in various Senate Committees apart from being the Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Delegated Legislation, he also served in Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Devolution and Inter-Governmental Relations Committees.

“Today, we mourn a great leader, an articulate debater, a principled legislator and a distinguished man who passionately served not just the people of Machakos but also the Kenyan people at large,” stated Lusaka.

Senate colleagues including Bungoma’s Wetangula and Narok’s Ledama ole Kina mourned Kabaka as a visionary leader saying his valuable contribution in the house will be greatly missed.

“The shocking death of Distinguished Senator Kabaka of Machakos has truncated an illustrious and promising career of a visionary leader. An avid debater whose valuable contribution will be missed. Condolences to his family and Machakos people,” stated Wetangula.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita mourned Kabaka as a committed leader, a jovial individual and a patriot.

Kabaka has left behind two widows – Jennifer and Katanu – and several children.

