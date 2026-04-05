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DCI dismisses Gachagua’s remarks defending top energy officials over fuel scandal

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed claims made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua regarding the ongoing probe into the alleged Ksh4 billion fuel scandal, terming them false, unfounded and malicious.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 5 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s defence of top energy officials implicated in the fuel scandal, terming them false, unfounded and malicious.

In a statement ,the DCI said Gachagua’s assertions were intended to undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

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“The allegations levelled against the DCI… lack any factual or evidentiary basis and are clearly intended to undermine public confidence in a key national law enforcement institution,” the statement read.

Gachagua claimed that the multibillion-shilling fuel scandal was nothing more than a deal gone sour, alleging that implicated officials were being targeted unfairly.

He stated that former Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria as individuals were being punished for attempting to go behind the government’s back.

Gachagua further alleged that Sh500 million believed to be proceeds of the alleged fake fuel deal had been recovered from the officials’ homes and surrendered to the President.

The DCI, however, rejected the claims, maintaining that any evidence or exhibits linked to the case are being handled strictly within the law.

“Any exhibits, evidence or information that has come to the attention of the DCI… is being handled strictly and professionally as provided for in our Service Standing Orders and the laws of Kenya,” the DCI said.

It reiterated that it remains an independent investigative body guided by the Constitution and would not be swayed by political rhetoric.

“The DCI remains a professional, independent and impartial agency… No amount of political rhetoric or attacks will distract us from our constitutional mandate,” the statement added.

The DCI also disclosed that it is reviewing the full content of Gachagua’s speech, including sections delivered in Kikuyu, to determine whether any laws were breached.

It cited possible violations under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and provisions of the Penal Code relating to hate speech, ethnic contempt and incitement.

“The DCI will not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law has been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual,” it warned.

Amid the escalating public exchange, the DCI urged Kenyans to remain calm and avoid divisive rhetoric, especially during the Easter period.

“Easter is a time of hope and unity; let us not allow political opportunism to sow seeds of discord,” the statement said.

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